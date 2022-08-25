7 Iowa Hawkeyes make Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl watch list was released on Wednesday. Basically, the watch list is a who’s who of all the important soon-to-be graduated college football players. If they are on the list, it means there’s at least a few pairs of NFL eyes on them heading into the season. At the bare minimum, they are ones to watch out for in this upcoming college football season.

At seven players, Iowa features a good crop of prospects that may see themselves on the Senior Bowl roster. There are a few locks to make the final roster, and a few surprises to see included here.

Riley Moss, Cornerback

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cornerback Riley Moss was always going to make this list. Pretty much, unless he decides to quit football this year or declines his Senior Bowl invitation, Moss is a lock to make the final roster. It would be highly unlikely that Moss would reject his invitation, considering he was all set for the game last year. On the off chance an injury keeps him from being able to participate, he still could make the trip down to Mobile for player interviews and measurements. We recently saw Devonta Smith do the same thing.

Jack Campbell, Linebacker

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Linebacker Jack Campbell is also a virtual lock to make the game as well. Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy tweeted out that Campbell (alongside Moss) is one of the “highest-graded prospects at their positions.” Last year, Campbell was one of the most effective tacklers in the nation with 143 wrap ups.

Sam LaPorta, Tight End

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight end Sam LaPorta is another lock for the roster. LaPorta is one of the top returning tight ends in the nation, totaling 670 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Seth Benson, Linebacker

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Nobody should be shocked to see Seth Benson make the list, nor should anyone be surprised if he makes the final roster. While overshadowed a bit by his linebacker partner Campbell, Benson also reached over 100 tackles last season. Benson is somewhat unfairly flying under the radar heading into the season. Having a player the caliber of Campbell right next to you can do that. It could possibly help him in the long run, though. As more eyes are placed on the Iowa defense with the intent of watching Campbell and Moss, viewers will notice if Benson is making plays.

Kaevon Merriweather, Safety

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The same thing can be said for safety Kaevon Merriweather, a player who can emerge as a massive leader of the Hawkeyes defense. Merriweather looks to start at safety this year for the Hawkyes. Last season Merriweather totaled 42 tackles.

Monte Pottebaum, Fullback

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Fullback Monte Pottebaum is an interesting inclusion, but it makes sense as the Senior Bowl almost always has a few fullback attendees. Pottebaum plays an integral part of Iowa’s offense as a blocker out of the backfield and was recently featured on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 College football Freaks List.

Spencer Petras, Quarterback

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally, we land on quarterback Spencer Petras. This might be the most divisive inclusion on the watch list, but, again, it is just that. A watch list. Keep that in mind while I explain why he is on here. Take a look at all of the quarterbacks on the list. There are 36 on the watch list.

The Senior Bowl always tries to cover as much ground as they can with the most important position on the field. Spencer Petras will finish this year with three years of starting experience, adding intrigue as a potential backup at the next level. To be on this watch list, there has to be some sort of intrigue there. Of course, he needs to improve his game, but that is why this is a watch list and not a final roster.

