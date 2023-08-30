7 interior defensive linemen the Seahaws could target in a trade

The rosters are out. The schedule is set. Real football is about to begin. Before we get started, the Seattle Seahawks might want to call a quick timeout and see if they can add more depth to the interior of their defensive line. All offseason long upgrading the defensive line rotation has been the No. 1 priority for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Unfortunately, even after months of tinkering they still don’t seem satisfied with their current rotation and at this point in the year their options are limited.

Most of the big name free agent interior defensive linemen who are still available are well past their prime, so unless Carroll and Schneider have a time machine to go back and not sign Dre’Mont Jones so that they can draft Jalen Carter at No. 5 overall this team probably has to pull off a trade.

The best potential acquisition out there is Christian Wilkins, who’s in the midst of a contract dispute with the Miami Dolphins. Wilkins has posted 11.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits and 33 tackles for a loss in 64 games so far, making him one of the league’s most-productive interior linemen. However, Miami seems disinclined to give him the extension he wants. Then again, Wilkins reportedly still only wants to play for the Dolphins – making this a remote possibility.

However, no harm could come from a phone call and Wilkins is an asset worth investing in. Here’s Wilkins plus six other iDL who might be available in a trade.

