7 interior defensive linemen Giants could target in free agency

The New York Giants are in the market for another interior defensive lineman this offseason. They currently have Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, who will both likely get contract adjustments this spring, and D.J. Davidson, Ryder Anderson, Henry Mondeaux, and Vernon Butler in the fold.

They can use one of their nine (or eleven) draft picks on a rookie to fortify the unit or they can go the free agent route. Maybe they’ll do both.

There are several free agent possibilities. Here are seven they might consider.

Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave would be a score of the Giants but he will cost as much — maybe more — than Dexter Lawrence. The 30-year-old Hargrave had 60 total tackles with 11 sacks in making the Pro Bowl last year for the Eagles. He’ll make a ton on a front-loaded deal in free agency.

Khalen Saunders

Khalen Saunders, a 324-pound former third-round draft pick in Kansas City, is a two-time Super Bowl champion at age 26. He’ll garner a lot of interest this offseason and might be too expensive for the Chiefs to keep as they are dealing with a new contract for Chris Jones.

Shy Tuttle

Undrafted by the New Orleans Saints out of Tennessee in 2019, Shy Tuttle, 27, made 49 stops in 2022 with two sacks. He could fit the Giants’ scheme and their budget.

Dalvin Tomlinson

The former Giants’ second-round pick is still only 29. He’s been with Minnesota for the last two seasons after four solid years with Big Blue. Dalvin Tomlinson had 42 total tackles with three sacks last year in Minny.

David Onyemata

David Onyemata, 30, is an interesting prospect. A former fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2016 out of Manitoba in Canada, Onyemata had 43 stops with five sacks in 2022. He made over $8 million last year, so he could be out of the Giants’ price range.

Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins, the former first-round pick, played the last two seasons for the Jets after four years with New Orleans. He’s fairly solid and could fit into the Giants’ budget. Last year, he had 43 tackles with three sacks.

Fletcher Cox

A Giant nemesis for over a decade with the Eagles, the 32-year-old Fletcher Cox is a borderline Hall of Famer who will likely not be back with his old team. If he plays this year, it will probably be with a contender, which is good for the Giants. He won’t come cheap, that is for sure.

