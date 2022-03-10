7 inside linebackers the Rams should target in free agency

Inside linebacker has hardly ever been prioritized for the Rams, but they added Ernest Jones in the third round last year to help bolster the position. They don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 to play next to him, though, and free agency offers some quality options.

Here are seven players the Rams should target at inside linebacker, with two veterans who were recently released being among them.

Kyzir White, Chargers

White has been a starter for the last two seasons, making 27 starts since 2020. He made a career-high 144 tackles last season, also picking off two passes and breaking up three total on the year. He improved as a tackler, too, missing just eight attempts in 2021 after missing 10 times in seven fewer games the year before. He’s solid in coverage, which makes him an attractive linebacker to plug in alongside Jones. Last season, White allowed 49 receptions in 61 targets, but he limited the damage to only 7.9 yards per catch.

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Wagner’s release came as a surprise, and he’ll now have a robust market – with the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals all showing interest already. He’s one of the best linebackers anywhere in the NFL despite being almost 32 years old. He’s had at least 133 tackles in each of the last six seasons, has missed two total games since 2016 and though his play in coverage has slipped a little bit, he’s still an every-down linebacker. The Rams should absolutely pursue the former Seahawk after his release from Seattle.

Kyle Van Noy, Patriots

Van Noy had a good season with the Patriots after returning to New England in 2021, earning a coverage grade of 84.3 and an overall grade of 72.8. However, the Patriots released him, parting ways with the 31-year-old linebacker. His versatility and coverage skills should make him a top target for the Rams, given his ability to drop back into zone, rush the passer and defend the run. Being 31 years old, Van Noy won’t command top linebacker money, either, making him an even better option for Los Angeles.

Jordan Hicks, Cardinals

Hicks started every game for the Cardinals the last three years, making 384 total tackles and picking off four passes. Arizona decided to release him this offseason, though, which gives the Rams the opportunity to add a talented linebacker who can blitz (4 sacks in 2021) and cover (8.7 yards per reception). The Rams should know him well after he spent three years in Arizona, and they’ve seen him make his share of tackles and plays against them.

Jayon Brown, Titans

Brown has been limited to 10 games in each of the last two seasons but in the two years prior, he made at least 97 tackles. His coverage grade of 61.5 last season may not look great on the surface but in the three years before, he never had a coverage grade of less than 73.0. He doesn’t have great top-end speed but has still shown the range to play sideline-to-sideline. With durability and injury concerns, Brown’s price tag shouldn’t be outside of what the Rams could afford.

Anthony Walker, Browns

Walker played 13 games and made 12 starts last season for the Browns, making 113 tackles and recording one sack. It was his fourth straight year, including three with the Colts, and he’s been a tackling machine every step of the way; he’s averaged 108.6 tackles per season in the last four years. He’s relatively durable and is good in coverage, earning a 78.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021.

Alexander Johnson, Broncos

Johnson was limited to only six games last season after starting all 16 games in 2020. He was a stud two years ago with 124 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles, but a torn pectoral kept him on the sideline for most of last season. That’ll surely drive his price down at least a little bit, but it’s not as if he’s had recurring injuries throughout his career. For a true middle linebacker who can blitz and stop the run, Johnson could provide some quality play inside, particularly on first and second down, with Jones staying on the field on third downs.

