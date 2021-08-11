7 impressions from the Texans’ first unofficial depth chart

The Houston Texans released their unofficial depth chart, and there were some intriguing personnel placements on the list.

The Texans are working through way through a roster that is mostly comprised of veterans on short-term deals. As a result, the Texans are looking to put together the best combinations possible.

A lot can change between now and the end of preseason, but here are some takeaways from the unofficial depth chart.

1. Mark Ingram is the king of the mountain

As was predicted by most, Mark Ingram would get the first crack at RB1 given his familiarity with David Culley for the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. That was the case as the three-time Pro Bowler was put atop the depth chart.

2. Committing to the run game

The Texans have two running back spots on the roster. It isn't as though the second one is actually for the fullback; it is labeled as a running back slot. Of course, Paul Quessenberry is listed as a fullback and is last in that particular slot. Who is first in the slot? Phillip Lindsay.

3. Pharaoh Brown is getting his chances

The former 2017 undrafted free agent is the first tight end, ahead of Jordan Akins. Having that spot on the roster in the first preseason game should allow Brown opportunities to make his case as to why he can be a starter in the offense.

4. Is Max Scharping making a comeback?

The former 2020 second-round pick started eight of his 15 games last season, and seemed to regress after a promising rookie year at left guard. Scharping is back, at least for the first week of preseason, at left guard.

5. Brandon Dunn could be the one technique DT

At 6-2, 310 pounds, Dunn was ideal as a nose tackle for the 3-4 defense. There was some question as to how he would fit into Lovie Smith's 4-3, Tampa 2 scheme. So far, the solution has been to plug Dunn at the one technique and Maliek Collins at the three technique.

6. Will Evil Twins be a thing?

At least through the first preseason game, maybe not. The depth chart has Justin Reid and Eric Murray as the team's starting safeties. Third-year safety Lonnie Johnson is backing up Murray and his partner on the backend is Terrence Brooks.

7. No rookie is beyond the third team

Although there have been reports of the progress the rookies are making, none of them are beyond the third team on the depth chart. They will get their chances at extended playing time as the presumptive first-teamers will be out of the game by the end of the first quarter.

