7 impending free agents Jets should watch in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both woke up this fine Sunday ready to capture glory. Super Bowl LVI awaits them at SoFi Stadium, but only one team will be lifting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the day.

Though they aren't watching their own team, Jets fans should be keeping an eye on certain players on both squads because GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh will be.



Both teams will feature some impending free agents who could intrigue the Jets, who have ample cap space heading into the offseason.

Let's take a look:

DE Von Miller

One of the best defensive players on the market will be featured in yet another Super Bowl, and he's sure to want to ball out to get himself another deal.

Miller collected 9.5 sacks between the Broncos and Rams this season, while having two in three playoff games.

Playing on a line with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd has its nice ties, but the Jets know the impact that Miller makes coming off the edge. He will be playing in his age 33 season.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Could he make his return to New York and play for Gang Green instead?

The 29-year-old is surely making it known that he just needs the right situation around him. And the Jets will be in the market for receivers this offseason.

That does include younger options like Chris Godwin (though he's coming off a serious injury), Mike Williams, and others. But Beckham could put up a Super Bowl game worthy enough to put him high on the Jets' target list.

TE C.J. Uzomah

He will be playing a bit hurt, having suffered a sprained MCL two weeks ago. But Uzomah said he isn't missing the biggest game of his career, so he will be available to make an impact.

He's become a security blanket for Joe Burrow, and he has a knack of finding open space in the middle of the field. He can do it all at tight end, and Jets fans know that there needs to be a big change at the position.

G Austin Corbett

Corbett has been a mainstay on the line for the Rams these last two years. The Jets' might have their offensive tackle situation figured out (big maybe after Mekhi Becton's rough year), but they could add some better guard play.

Corbett will be 27 by the start of next year and the former second-rounder would be an upgrade on presumably the right side.

CB Eli Apple

He didn't have a good tenure in New York with the Giants, but maybe Apple can find a better situation with Saleh in a Jets secondary that could use some help.

Apple has been pretty vocal on social media and doesn't seem to care about the backlash he's getting from fans and players alike. He's been boasting and his Bengals continue to move.



Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

LB Troy Reeder

Reeder could fit right into the spot Jarrad Davis was supposed to man this past season. However, injury got the best of him.

Reeder has a knack for just being where the ball is, working sideline to sideline to make an impact. He forced a pick-six this postseason and was all over the field in 2021. The Jets could use that up the middle next to C.J. Mosley.

S Jessie Bates III

With Marcus Maye expected to be gone, the Jets will be in the market for a safety. Whether that's the through draft or free agency is unknown, but Bates could be an option.

Bates had 88 combined tackles with one interception and four passes defended in 15 games this season. He's quick and a solid tackler, which is what Maye provided.