7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Kelsey Ogletree
·4 min read
Healthiest Canned Food Types
Healthiest Canned Food Types

Getty Images

The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.

RELATED: 13 Foods That (Basically) Never Spoil

It might surprise you, but canned goods can often be just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts in the produce section. "Buying canned goods typically provides equal value nutrition-wise compared to fresh items," says Leslie Bobo, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Los Angeles. "Most of these items are canned right after being harvested, and they do not lose nutrients in the canning process."

Canned food can also be more accessible, and often more affordable, to those who don't have access to fresh produce year-round, adds Bobo. Canned goods have a longer shelf life, too, which can encourage creativity and flexibility in the kitchen. Read on for expert recommendations on the healthiest types of canned food you should stock up on (and check out professional chefs' favorite canned and frozen foods to inspire you even more).

RELATED: These Are the Kitchen Staples We're Stocking up on—Plus 25 Family-Friendly Recipes You Can Make With Them

Canned Black Beans

Canned black beans have more than 7 grams of protein per half-cup serving and are an excellent source of fiber, with 7.5 grams per serving. That makes them a pantry staple to use in everything from quinoa bowls to soups to tacos and burritos, says Mary Waddill, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and product compliance and nutrition analyst with Whole Foods Market based in Austin, Texas. Reach for low-sodium varieties and rinse them before use to further reduce the salt.

RELATED: Kidney Beans Are Full of Plant-Fueled Benefits—Here's Why RDs Highly Recommend Them

Canned Peaches

An easy fruit staple to keep in your pantry, canned peaches are great to top yogurt bowls and salads, and the juice can be used as a replacement for sugary syrups on pancakes or ice cream. Look for canned peaches (or other fruits such as mandarin oranges and pineapple chunks) that are packed in their own juice to minimize added sugar, says Waddill. (Read up on more health benefits of peaches here.)

Crushed Tomatoes

Harvested, pureed, and packed at peak ripeness, canned crushed tomatoes make an easy, healthy base for homemade soups and pasta sauces while letting you control the added salt, says Waddill. They pack in a variety of nutrients found in fresh tomatoes, like vitamin C and lycopene. Choose a can that says "no salt added" to avoid extra sodium.

RELATED: 7 Delicious Ways to Eat More Immunity-Boosting Vitamin C

Canned Pumpkin

Most people think of canned pumpkin in the fall, but Bobo says she keeps it stocked in her pantry year-round. Pumpkin puree is high in vitamins A and C and fiber (with 3 grams per ½ cup) and also makes a great substitute for butter in baking (note: steer clear of canned pumpkin pie mix, which is loaded with added sugar). Bobo recommends keeping some canned pumpkin frozen in silicone ice trays to throw into smoothies for added nutrients.

Canned Salmon

Fresh salmon, while delicious, can get expensive, and spoils quickly. Not only does canned salmon last longer, but you'll reap all the same nutritional benefits—like vitamins D and B-12—as with fresh, says Bobo. Toss canned salmon on top of salads or use it to make easy salmon patties for dinner.

Canned Artichoke Hearts

Bobo calls canned artichokes "extremely underrated," and for good reason. They're high in complex carbohydrates packed with inulin, a starchy fiber that acts as a prebiotic to support a healthy gut, says Bobo. Artichokes are also rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, like cynarin and silymarin. Bobo recommends roasting canned artichokes to use as "chips" for dips, incorporating them into healthier dips, or adding them to homemade pizzas.

RELATED: 3 Surprising Ways to Use Artichoke Hearts

Canned Chickpeas

Considered a legume, chickpeas (or garbanzo beans) have been spiking in popularity in recent years. And that's a good thing, as they're packed with healthy protein (14.5 grams per cup) and healthy fats, says Bobo. The type of fat found in legumes is essential for absorbing some vitamins, meaning adding a scoop of hummus made with chickpeas to your plate could be even more beneficial than you'd thought, she adds. You can even make dessert with chickpeas.

RELATED: 10 Healthy Pantry Essentials You Should Always Have on Hand, According to RDs

Recommended Stories

  • Bojangles debuts first food truck in latest expansion move. Here’s what’s coming up.

    The 8-by-32 foot food truck rolls out as Bojangles enters new states and plans more store openings.

  • Wine cellar in the sea

    About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with Emanuele Azzaretto, co-founder of Ocean Fathoms, about laying down fine wines in the murky depths, where bottles retain their bouquet – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • Blueberries And Peanut Butter Is The Smoothie Combo You Never Knew You Needed

    Look for a recipe that includes spearmint in its ingredients. Now that you're ready to upgrade your smoothie sitch, here are the 10 best healthy fruit smoothie recipes you should try this summer and every season, TBH. If you want something that reminds you of your fave alcoholic beverage, check out this vegan-friendly piña colada smoothie recipe.

  • Guy Fieri creates most American ballpark food imaginable

    This Thursday, a very special and long-awaited baseball game will take place: the MLB at Field of Dreams. The White Sox will play the Yankees at the filming location for the 1989 film Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, a site that still draws a strong contingent of tourists each year. While it will count as a home game for Chicago, this will be the first Major League Baseball game ever to be played in the state of Iowa, and a momentous milestone like that calls for a momentous ballpark snack f

  • I Limited Carbs for a Month—Here's What Happened to My Skin

    I was surprised.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Color me happy! 7 fresh fruits and veggies I was surprised to find Walmart+ delivers

    From fresh organic berries to tomatoes on the vine, Walmart's new service delivers good health to your door.

  • 20 Easy Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make For Busy Mornings

    Whether you want to make your breakfast ahead for the week—like with our baked oatmeal cups—or throw together a quick sandwich, topped toast or bowl of oats in the morning, we have something for you. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches are lower in sodium and saturated fat, so you can look out for your heart health. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

  • This Collapsible Colander That Folds Down to 1.8 Inches Is a Game-Changer for Small Kitchens

    And it’s just $13.

  • The Winery Everyone Is Talking About In Your State

    Have you tried the best vino near you?

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • Pillsbury’s New Mini Pizza Crusts Are the Easiest Way to Make a Homemade Slice

    Separate the dough, add toppings, and bake! 🍕

  • How to Make Turkey Gravy Without Drippings (Yes, It's Possible!)

    You can get a jump on Thanksgiving menu prep or sauce up your meal any day of year if you make this easy turkey gravy from scratch without drippings. Our foolproof recipe for homemade turkey gravy without drippings starts with canned broth and is ready in just 15 minutes. Learn how to make this no-drippings gravy, plus score tips about how to customize your creation, how to freeze the gravy, and how early in advance you can whip it up.

  • Blue Bell's Milk & Cookies Flavor is Back in Stores for a Limited Time

    Ready your spoons!

  • Dietitians Say These Healthy, Delicious Snacks Pair Perfectly With a Cup of Coffee

    From sweet biscotti to savory muffins, you won’t regret these tasty bites. Is there anything better than a fresh, hot cup of coffee in the morning? “Snacks provide an energy boost between meals, if they’re planned right,” says Jerlyn Jones, R.D.N., L.D., owner of The Lifestyle Dietitian.

  • America's Largest Bakery Chain Is About to Expand Big-Time

    Big news for bread, bagel, and coffee lovers! An iconic U.S. bakery brand has just joined forces with two other well-known chains to double its services around the country. Check out what the three are cooking.On Thursday, Restaurant Business reported that Panera Bread has merged with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels to form a conglomerate that will " build an unrivaled fast-casual platform," according to Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.RELATED: The Saddest Restaurant Closures in Your S

  • Kidney Beans Are Full of Plant-Fueled Protein, Fiber, and More Benefits

    *Makes giant pot of red beans and rice.*

  • Sunday Brunch: Moveable Feast, Silver Queen Café

    Moveable Feast and Silver Queen Café join us for Sunday Brunch.