Who are the 7 new head football coaches taking over in Bucks County area

Seven new head coaches in the Courier Times/Intelligencer coverage area will be walking the sidelines this season.

Here, we take a quick look at the new group.

Terence Tolbert

School: Abington

Prior experience: Offensive coordinator West Orange (Florida, 2013-22); Junior varsity head coach/quarterbacks coach Abington (1999-2009 and 2013).

Quote: "I’m seeing a lot of familiar faces, and there are several people I grew up with that have student-athletes participating on the football team," said Tolbert, a 1989 Abington graduate. "It’s been a great experience thus far."

MacAdoo Harrison-Dixon

School: George School

Prior experience: Head coach Glasgow (Delaware) head coach (2021-22); Head coach Maurice J. Moyer Academy (one year); Head coach Claymont (Delaware) Buccaneers (two years); Head coach Pencader Charter (three years).

Quote: "(Offseason) workouts have gone great," Harrison-Dixon said. "I am encouraged."

Harry S. Truman has named Bensalem graduate Cordero Newkirk as its new head football coach.

Cordero Newkirk

School: Harry S. Truman

Prior experience: Offensive coordinator/assistant head coach William Tennent (2018-22); Defensive backs/receivers coach Pennsbury (2017); Defensive backs/receivers coach Bensalem (2016).

Quote: "We compete with ourselves every day to become a better team," Newkirk said. "We have a lot of work to do, (but) we’re up for the challenge that’s in front of us."

Tom Butts

School: Hatboro-Horsham

Prior experience: Offensive coordinator/assistant coach Central Bucks West (2020-22); Defensive coordinator Central Bucks East (2011); Offensive coordinator/assistant coach Hatboro-Horsham (1998-2009).

Quote: "The kids know the (district) playoffs are the goal," said Butts, a 1991 H-H graduate, whose team will play an independent schedule for the second straight season to try and rebuild the program. "Our core group of kids has been great and that's really helping us."

Mitch Cohen

School: Morrisville

Prior experience: Defensive coordinator Morrisville (2019-22); Assistant coach Conwell-Egan (2013-18); Assistant coach Bensalem (2010-12).

Quote: "We're trying to build up the confidence of the kids and get Morrisville football back on the map," Cohen said. "And the kids are working hard and doing a great job."

New Pennridge football coach Kyle Beller greets his players after practice.

Kyle Beller

Coach: Pennridge

Prior experience: Defensive coordinator Whitehall (2021-22); Secondary coach Bethlehem Catholic (2019-20); Head coach Dieruff (2012-18); Linebackers coach Nazareth (2002-08)

Quote: "The offseason went well," Boller said. "The kids are going to compete and compete hard. If they do that and the little things right, good things can happen."

Colin Leach

School: William Tennent

Prior experience: Tight ends coach Council Rock South (2021-22); Offensive line/special teams coach William Tennent (2019-20); Offensive line coach Cheltenham (2017-18); Offensive line coach Bishop McDevitt (2013-16).

Quote: "Things have gone so well," Leach said. "We have had an influx of players to the team. We are so excited about this season."

