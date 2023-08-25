7 Giants to watch in Week 3 preseason game vs. Jets

The New York Giants close out their 2023 preseason schedule this Saturday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with roster spots — and some starting roles — still at stake.

Here are seven players to watch in the exhibition finale.

QB Tommy DeVito

If the Giants carry three quarterbacks, Tommy DeVito makes the roster. If they decide to go with only two, he’ll be waived and signed back to the practice squad.

This will happen no matter how well or poorly he plays in this game. The only issue here is the prospect of losing him to another team if he gets cut, but that means another team would probably have to add him to their 53-man roster, which is unlikely.

Either way, he’s fun to watch and will be up against a tough Jets defensive front.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has been ramping things up the past few weeks and is making a strong case for a roster spot. The Giants can’t really afford to cut him because they run a real risk of losing him to another team.

That aside, he can make that decision an easy one for the coaches by logging in a solid game.

OL Joshua Ezeudu

This is Joshua Ezeudu’s last chance to make a case for the starting left guard spot. He’ll have to outplay Ben Bredeson, but will one game’s performance leapfrog him into the starting lineup?

That is the question. The Giants are still unsure about the position as they even flipped right guard Mark Glowinski over there for a few reps this week in practice.

DB Darnay Holmes

Darnay Holmes has gone from slot corner starter to roster bubble this summer and now has to deal with the arrival of Isaiah Simmons, who the Giants might fling into the nickel back fray.

The former UCLA star is in a real battle to stick on the 53 with the influx of rookies and free agents the Giants added this offseason.

RB James Robinson

Yes, James Robinson is still here and yes, he’s healthy. The Giants, unfortunately, have a logjam at running back right now with Saquon Barkley, Matt Brieda, Gary Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray in front of Robinson on the depth chart.

Then, you have Jashuan Corbin in the mix as well. The odds are Robinson gets cut but a solid showing this week might change some minds.

DL Jordon Riley

Jordon Riley, a 25-year-old seventh-round pick out of Oregon, has been one of the many pleasant surprises at Giants camp this summer. He looks like a polished veteran out there and has actually earned more playing time, which will alleviate the load placed on the actual veterans on the depth chart in front of him.

It will be interesting this week to see if Riley continues his strong play against the Jets.

LB Oshane Ximines

Oshane Ximines was signed back after testing the free agent waters this spring, mainly because he knows Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme. But that may not be enough now that Simmons is on the roster.

The Giants may simply decide to deploy Simmons at linebacker, which means somebody has to go.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire