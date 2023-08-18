7 Giants on the roster bubble heading into second preseason game

The New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers in the middle preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday night.

Jobs are on the line and several players will have to display that they are serious about making the 53-man roster, which will be cut in less than two weeks.

Here are seven players (of many) who are on the roster ‘bubble’ and need to have a good showing in this game.

OT Korey Cunningham

Korey Cunningham got spun around pretty good last week in Detroit and if the Giants had cut him after the game, or this week, few would have objected.

He needs to severely step up his effort this week against a tough Carolina front if he has any designs of reversing the narrative about himself.

Chances are he gets cut anyway and ends up on the practice squad, but for even that to happen, he’ll need a good game here.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Tommy Sweeney has done everything asked of him thus far and even scored a touchdown last week against Detroit. It’s just that he’s caught up in a numbers game behind Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, and Lawrence Cager.

He also has to contend with Chris Myarick and Ryan Jones. Sweeney can’t help it if general manager Joe Schoen is very good at his job and is collecting quality players up and down the roster, but unless the Giants carry four tight ends, he’s going to be on the bubble.

LB Habakkuk Baldonado

The former Pitt standout has loads of potential and we saw some of that in the preseason opener last week in Detroit.

But he’s in a real battle for a roster spot with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari as the starters and veterans Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines at the next level in front of him.

Habakkuk Baldonado is up against veteran Tashaun Bower and Tomon Fox — who the team loves — for a roster spot and it will be a tough call.

DT Brandin Bryant

The free agent is with his eighth NFL team but has always been a solid depth player. Unfortunately for Brandin Bryant, the Giants beefed up their defensive line depth alongside and behind stars Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams this offseason.

Veterans A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are also in the rotation and rookie Jordon Riley has opened some eyes with his play, so Bryant is on the bubble for that sixth spot, if it even exists.

RB Jashaun Corbin

Giants fans love Jashaun Corbin but he’s another guy caught up in a numbers game. The only way he makes the team is as a returner and the Giants have their heart set on rookie Eric Gray handling that this year.

With a depth chart that has Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Gray and a healthy James Robinson on it, Corbin will likely end up on the practice squad again.

WR David Sills V

David Sills does everything right. He gets open, he catches the ball when thrown to him and he can block. But none of that matters.

He’s ninth — or 10th — on a depth chart that will likely run seven, maybe eight, deep.

There’s not much more he can do to keep from getting cut this summer.

CB Rodarius Williams

Rodarius Williams is a pretty good player but he’s another guy up against tough competition this summer. With the two rookies — Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III — vying for starting roles on the outside, Williams is getting pushed down the depth chart.

He’a a pro-level player but, again, the best players will play according to the coaches and he has to play well in the preseason to be considered.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire