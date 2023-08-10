7 Giants on the roster bubble heading into first preseason game

The New York Giants open their preseason on Friday night against the Detroit Lions following two joint practices earlier this week.

It remains unclear who head coach Brian Daboll will play and who he won’t, but it’s a safe bet that players on the roster bubble will see extended time. The Giants have several tough decisions to make in a few weeks and would like to compile as much information as possible.

It’s make-or-break time for a number of players, including the following seven who are firmly on the bubble. Some will play, potentially helping their chances, and at least one will not.

LB Carter Coughlin

The Giants are lacking depth at inside linebacker and that will give Carter Coughlin an opportunity to stick but he still finds himself on the outside looking in. That’s especially true when considering the Giants are poking around the free agent market.

Second-year linebackers Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers are likely to stick, and Cam Brown is an excellent special teams player, so it all becomes a numbers game for Coughlin.

CB Rodarius Williams

The Giants drafted Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III, both of whom have performed well in camp, and they expect to get Aaron Robinson back from the PUP list eventually. That puts added pressure on players further down the depth chart, including Rodarius Williams, who started his NFL career strong before injuries and inconsistent play took over.

OL Shane Lemieux

Once upon a time, the Giants expected Shane Lemieux to be their long-term answer at left guard but injuries have riddled his career. With John Michael Schmitz now expected to start at center, it pushes veteran Ben Bredeson back to the guard spot. There’s plenty of additional competition there with Joshua Ezeudu, Wyatt Davis and Tyre Phillips, who has been an early surprise in camp. That means the odds are getting longer for Lemieux.

OL Matt Peart

Evan Neal is a lock to start at right tackle but the Giants still need a swingman. Matt Peart, a 2020 third-round pick, could be that guy and is currently listed as the primary reserve on the Giants’ official depth chart. However, like Lemieux, injuries and inconsistency have plagued his young career and faces competition from Devery Hamilton, Marcus McKethan, Korey Cunningham, and the versatile Tyre Phillips. He needs to impress this preseason.

WR David Sills

David Sills may be a close friend of quarterback Daniel Jones who is well-respected in the locker room, but the numbers at wide receiver are deep. Sills currently finds himself buried on the team’s unofficial depth chart and the climb to the top seems long. Sills has found a way to stick over the past four seasons but time may be running out. Perhaps it’s another practice squad year for the 27-year-old, who came over from the Buffalo Bills after they signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Chris Myarick is an interesting name because he plays both tight end and fullback, but he currently finds himself all the way at the bottom of the Giants’ unofficial depth chart. With Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger locks to the make the roster, Myarick faces an uphill battle to stick. His best route to a spot may come at fullback but it’s unclear if the Giants intend to use him in that capacity this preseason.

RB Gary Brightwell

Gary Brightwell is currently third on the Giants’ unofficial depth chart behind Saquon Barkley and veteran Matt Breida, but rookie Eric Gray is a lock to make the roster. That creates a numbers game for Brightwell, who provides additional value on special teams. But will Gray also assuming key special teams roles, it puts Brightwell in a precarious position. A recent ankle injury, which will keep him out a while, only compounds the issue for Brightwell.

