7 Giants free agents remain unsigned as OTAs begin
The NFL offseason is rolling full steam ahead with organized team activities now beginning around the league.
For the New York Giants, they appear largely set after a fruitful free agency period and an equally impressive 2023 NFL draft. The vast majority of their personnel shuffling has been completed and only minor tinkering is to be expected moving forward.
Most of their in-house free agents have also been re-signed or signed elsewhere with a small handful of outliers.
Here’s a look at the seven Giants free agents who are still available on the free agent market:
LB/S Landon Collins
Rob Carr/Getty Images
DL Justin Ellis
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
LB/S Tony Jefferson
David Berding/Getty Images
WR Marcus Johnson
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
CB Fabian Moreau
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
LB Jaylon Smith
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
TE Nick Vannett
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
[lawrence-related id=710416,710408,710410]