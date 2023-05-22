7 Giants free agents remain unsigned as OTAs begin

The NFL offseason is rolling full steam ahead with organized team activities now beginning around the league.

For the New York Giants, they appear largely set after a fruitful free agency period and an equally impressive 2023 NFL draft. The vast majority of their personnel shuffling has been completed and only minor tinkering is to be expected moving forward.

Most of their in-house free agents have also been re-signed or signed elsewhere with a small handful of outliers.

Here’s a look at the seven Giants free agents who are still available on the free agent market:

LB/S Landon Collins

Rob Carr/Getty Images

DL Justin Ellis

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

LB/S Tony Jefferson

David Berding/Getty Images

WR Marcus Johnson

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

CB Fabian Moreau

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

LB Jaylon Smith

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

TE Nick Vannett

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire