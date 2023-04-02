7 Georgia Bulldogs go in 4-round NFL mock draft

The Georgia Bulldogs are on track to have another impressive NFL draft. Georgia football dominated the 2022 NFL draft with a record 15 selections. Not as many Bulldogs are projected to be selected in the 2023 edition of the NFL draft, but Georgia still have a lot of draftable talent.

What Georgia Bulldogs are expected to go in the first several rounds of the draft? A recent NFL mock draft has seven Georgia Bulldogs going in the draft’s first four rounds. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Kenny McIntosh don’t make the cut.

Here’s where all seven Georgia Bulldogs are projected to end up:

6. Detroit Lions: defensive tackle Jalen Carter

(Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens)

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the most talented players in the 2023 NFL draft. However, Carter’s off-the-field issues and unimpressive pro day have hurt his draft stock.

Jalen Carter’s tape is fantastic. He’s still expected to be the first defensive lineman drafted and is the third defender drafted in Chad Reuter’s mock draft.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: edge Nolan Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith had an outstanding NFL combine performance. Smith is a first round talent despite suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the Florida game of 2022.

Chad Reuter writes that it would be fun to watch Smith play alongside Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

The Steelers shouldn’t be concerned about Smith’s lack of elite size for the position (6-foot-2 1/4, 238 pounds) because he has the get-off and quick, strong hands to win on the outside. The team could use more help off the edge to push quarterbacks toward star pass rusher T.J. Watt, with Alex Highsmith in the final year of his rookie deal.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: left tackle Broderick Jones

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It would be surprising to see Broderick Jones last until the second half of the first round given the premium the NFL puts on the offensive tackle position. Jones has excellent feet and was fantastic in pass protection throughout his college career.

Story continues

Jones is the fourth offensive tackle selected in this mock draft. We think it will be hard for this many NFL teams to pass on Jones.

35. Indianapolis Colts: cornerback Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of predraft debates about Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. Ringo’s physical ability and size are rare, but he did not end the season with his best performances. Will NFL teams bet on Kelee Ringo’s potential or look for a more refined cornerback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft?

41. Tennessee Titans: tight end Darnell Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Washington’s size, blocking ability, and NFL combine performance put him in the conversation to be a first round selection. Washington will be ready to play as a rookie in the NFL. The 2023 NFL draft has a good amount of talent at the tight end position.

113. Atlanta Falcons: right tackle Warren McClendon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of Falcons fans would love to see Atlanta continue to draft Georgia Bulldogs. Warren McClendon brings a bunch of experience to the table and has NFL size.

117. New England Patriots: safety Christopher Smith

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Georgia safety Christopher Smith really helped his NFL draft stock with an outstanding final season in Athens. Smith’s tape is impressive even if his speed at the NFL combine was not elite. He plays much faster than his 40-yard dash at the combine.

More Georgia football NFL draft coverage

[lawrence-related id=86460]

[lawrence-related id=85681]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire