7 Gastonia, Shelby basketball teams remain in NCHSAA playoffs. What lies ahead in Round 3

Before setting its sights toward loftier goals, Carey Pohlman had simple aspirations for the Stuart Cramer girls basketball team after sweeping the Big South 3A regular-season and tournament titles.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths from last year (following last season’s NCHSAA 3A first-round playoff exit),” the Storm girls hoops coach said. “That was one of our goals; we have to make it out of the first round (of the state playoffs).”

A week later, the Storm girls hoops team has much more in mind.

Stuart Cramer finds itself in uncharted territory, in the third round of the 3A state playoffs for the first time in school history. Entering the postseason with a single playoff win to its name, the Storm have doubled their previous tally over the course of a week.

After a 2-4 start, Stuart Cramer has won 22 of its last 23 games.

“I think we’ve had a lot of close games, especially in the second half (of the season) and we always seem to prevail,” Pohlman said. “So I think that helps knowing how to win, I think that (has helped us) in the tournament.”

On Tuesday, the sixth-ranked Storm will face arguably their greatest test thus far, traveling to Denver for a matchup with No. 3 East Lincoln. A strong second half allowed the Lady Mustangs to advance Friday night, claiming a 53-43 win over Freedom.

The matchup will feature three of the state’s premier sophomore standouts.

Stuart Cramer features do-it-all guard Oshauna Holland, who is averaging 27.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds. Meanwhile, Kiara “Kiki” Anderson (21 ppg, 5.4 apg) and Emma Montanari (19 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.1 spg) have paced East Lincoln this season.

It will be the teams’ second matchup this season, with East Lincoln outlasting the Storm for a 68-59 overtime win in the first meeting. Their clash highlights third-round play among high school basketball teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Here are a few other storylines as the playoffs’ second week commences.

Crest boys: For the fourth consecutive season, coach Brad LeVine and the fifth-ranked Chargers are in Round 3. Crest’s top four scorers did their part on Friday against Ashbrook, as A.J. Adams, Lyrik Pettis, King Rhodes and D’Various Surratt each scored in double figures. Up next for Crest is a matchup with No. 5 Southern Guilford, which has won 17 straight.

Lincoln Charter girls: In addition to avenging a 2022 playoff loss at Randleman, the 12th-seeded Eagles earned a bonus home game Tuesday against No. 13 East Surry. Its 23 wins already match a program record, a victory would set a new single-season high mark and earn Lincoln Charter its first regional seminal berth.

Mountain Island Charter boys: Despite a 12-13 record and finishing seventh in Catawba Shores 1A/2A, the Raptors are bound for Round 3 after road wins at Hiwassee Dam and South Stanly. In the third round for the second time in school history, MICS takes on Corvian Community Charter for a spot in the 1A West regional semifinal round.

Piedmont Community Charter boys: Much like Stuart Cramer, the Patriots are in unfamiliar territory following the program’s first two playoff wins in its history. To add another chapter, it must dispose of a recent nemesis in Thomasville, which defeated PCC 77-55 in last year’s NCHSAA 1A playoffs.

Shelby boys: For the first time in three years, the Golden Lions are in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Defense has been Shelby’s calling card, allowing 53.8 points per game. The Golden Lions have their hands full in Round 3, though, taking on No. 1 Reidsville for a berth in Friday's regional semifinals.

