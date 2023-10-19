7 Gastonia, Shelby area football standouts selected NCCA East-West All-Star Game
Seven players from Cleveland and Gaston counties were selected to the fall 2023 NCCA East-West All-Star football game.
Selections for the all-star game were revealed Wednesday evening. Local players selected were:
John Armstrong, South Point offensive lineman
Charlie Birtwistle, South Point kicker
Noah Comer, Forestview linebacker
Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest quarterback
Jonny Johnson, Burns defensive back
Jeremiah Norris, Burns running back
Jaden Pierce, Shelby defensive lineman
In addition, South Point football coach Adam Hodge is on the West team coaching staff.
Pitting players from dueling sides of North Carolina, the game is set for Dec. 17 at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
The group joins four other area players selected to a postseason all-star game. Shelby’s Izay Bridges, Javarius Green of Crest, Ashbrook’s Trent Mitchell and Kings Mountain’s Curtis Simpson will represent North Carolina in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
The annual game featuring standouts from North and South Carolina is set for Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium.
This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Gastonia, Shelby standouts named East-West all-stars