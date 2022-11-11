7 games that Oregon fans need to pay attention to during Washington week

Admittedly, it’s going to be pretty hard for fans of the Oregon Ducks to be paying any attention to things happening outside of the rivalry game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, but I implore you to branch out in the next couple of days.

At this point in the season, especially with the Ducks in a place where they could potentially make it into the College Football Playoff should things break the right way, the things that happen outside of Eugene hold critical importance to Oregon.

Across the nation, some teams will have the chance to either rise or fall in the rankings, depending on the outcome. This could benefit the Ducks, as it did last week with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffering upset losses.

All three of those games were on our list of matchups to watch last weekend, and they didn’t disappoint. So where should you tune your attention this week? Take a look:

No. 8 USC vs. Colorado

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: FS1

Why: If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks, then you’re a fan of the USC Trojans for the next three weeks, as tough as that is to come to terms with. In order for Oregon to get into the CFP, they will need as strong of a strength of record as possible, and that could include a potential win over a top-10 USC team in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Point Spread: USC -34.5

No. 7 LSU @ Arkansas

When: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where: ESPN

Why: LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff is a tough and improbable one, but it is possible, and it would knock Oregon out of contention if it were to happen. Should LSU win out, and beat Georgia in the SEC title game, it would give the SEC two teams in the CFP, and knock the Pac-12 out of contention. Therefore, root for LSU to lose. That will nip the possibility of any of that chaos happening in the bud.

Point Spread: LSU -3.5

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: CBS

Why: You’re going to have to stay with me on this one. One of LSU’s best wins is over Ole Miss. If Ole Miss loses to Alabama, it takes some of the shine off of the Tigers, and weakens the SEC as a whole. There is still a long shot that the result of this game matters at all in the end, but it’s likely going to be an entertaining one nonetheless, so I would encourage you to tune in.

Point Spread: Alabama -12

No. 4 TCU @ No. 18 Texas

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: ABC

Why: Outside of Oregon vs. Washington, this is certainly the game of the week. Duck fans need to be rooting against TCU here because it would open up a spot in the top 4 and give them a more likely chance to get into the playoff. It’s also notable that TCU, the No. 4 team in the nation, is favored to lose by a touchdown here…

Point Spread: Texas -7

Stanford @ No. 13 Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: ESPN

Why: These last two aren’t marquee games, but any Pac-12 after dark is worth tuning into, especially when it involves one of the top contenders. A week out from Utah’s game against Oregon, the Utes will take on Stanford. The Ducks want Utah with as good of a record as possible going into their rematch from last year, so the Utes are the side Duck fans should be pulling for here.

Point Spread: Utah -24

Arizona @ No. 12 UCLA

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: FOX

Why: A lot of the same reasoning here for the UCLA Bruins. Oregon wants the top of the Pac-12 to look as strong as possible, and UCLA being ranked high means that the Ducks’ win over the Bruins looks all the better. Go Bruins, go.

Point Spread: UCLA -20

No. 1 Georgia @ Mississippi State

When: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: ESPN

Why: Nothing good can come from Georgia losing if you’re Oregon. It not only complicates things in the playoff picture and invites a whole bunch of chaos, but it also makes Oregon’s one loss look worse. This is one of the lesser important games on the docket, but one you should at least check in on once or twice to make sure that the Bulldogs are taking care of business.

Point Spread: Georgia -16

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire