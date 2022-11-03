7 games that Oregon Duck fans need to pay attention to this weekend

The last time we went out of our way to encourage fans to watch college football games that didn’t feature the Oregon Ducks was during the bye week. Of course, without Dan Lanning’s squad taking the field, it was reasonable to expect that Oregon fans would be looking for outlets to fill the football-less void.

Now we are encouraging extracurricular watching for Duck fans despite Oregon playing a game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. I’m not saying to watch any of these games instead of the Ducks (although the most important game of the day will be on while Oregon is playing, so get your second screen ready,) but rather to get set for a Saturday full of football with major ramifications.

At this point in the season, every week holds major weight in the final push for the College Football Playoff. The Ducks came in at No. 8 in the initial playoff rankings on Tuesday and will be looking to move up as long as they continue to win going forward. Fortunately, a lot of the teams ahead of them will end up playing each other, making way for spots to open up, potentially in the top-4 of the rankings when all is said and done.

As we enter the final stretch of the season, I want to encourage Oregon fans to keep an eye on teams that are not Oregon. The results could end up deciding where the Ducks finish the season.

Here are 7 games in Week 10 that Oregon fans need to pay attention to:

No. 23 Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: ESPN2

Why: When it comes to the season-long race for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, this matchup between the Beavers and the Huskies is flying a bit under the radar. While teams like Oregon, USC, UCLA, and potentially Utah are getting all the love to land in Vegas at the end of the year, Oregon State and Washington are sitting there right at the edge of contention with 6-2 records, ready to take advantage if any of the top four should slip up in the end.

More importantly for Oregon fans, both of these schools represent 2 of the final 4 opponents for the Ducks. Washington will come to Eugene next weekend, and the Beavers will host Oregon in the final week of the regular season. This could be a great recon mission for Oregon fans to watch and try to get a sense of what the Ducks could be in for.

No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where: FOX

Why: This one may not seem like appointment viewing, but while you’re getting up on Saturday and getting your gameday started, it might be wise to throw TCU on the screen. They are arguably the No. 1 non-SEC school that could keep Oregon out of the CFP, currently sitting at No. 7 in the standings with an undefeated 8-0 record. There have been times when they’ve looked beatable, though, having to come from behind to beat West Virginia last week. They also have some tough games left on the schedule, with No. 24 Texas next week, and then a likely-ranked Big-12 Championship opponent.

Duck fans need to be rooting for a TCU loss at some point before the season is over. Without it, a trip to the CFP would be in doubt.

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: CBS

Why: This is the marquee game of the day, and unfortunately it’s going to be played in the exact same window as the Ducks. I can guarantee you that I will have this matchup between Bulldogs and Volunteers on a second screen, and I will be trying to watch closely while Oregon likely handles the Buffaloes.

Duck fans need to be rooting for Georgia here. Not only does it make Oregon’s disastrous loss to the Bulldogs in Week 1 look better, but it also knocks Tennessee down a peg, where another loss, potentially in the SEC title game, would knock them out of playoff contention. If you’re going to tune into any other game this weekend, make it Georgia vs. Tennessee. It guarantees to be one of the best matchups of the year.

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 10 LSU Tigers

When: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: ESPN

Why: Ever since Alabama lost to Tennessee in a thriller earlier this season, their chances at making it to the CFP have been on the brink. Another loss would knock them out of the running, and they don’t have the easiest schedule going forward. This week they play No. 10 LSU, and next week they play No. 11 Ole Miss. Should they get through those two tests, Alabama would still be in line to face either Tennessee or Georgia in the SEC Title Game.

Not an easy road ahead, and you can bet that a large portion of the college football world is rooting for the Crimson Tide to slip up one more time. We’ll see if it can happen this weekend.

No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: NBC

Why: Clemson at No. 4 in the rankings despite benching their starting QB for poor play a couple of weeks ago? Hmm, okay. It feels like the Tigers could be in line to sneak into the CFP despite not many people really thinking they’re very good at football. With an incredibly weak ACC this year, it’s pretty much a cakewalk going forward for Dabo Swinney’s team, with games against Louisville, Miami, and South Carolina ahead of a middling ACC Title matchup. Even this non-conference game with Notre Dame, once considered a massive game, is now lacking a lot of luster thanks to the Fighting Irish’s struggles this year.

Nonetheless, we’ve seen Clemson struggle recently, and it feels like they could drop a game any week, knocking them out of the playoff. Who knows, maybe Notre Dame puts everything together for one game and gets the job done.

No. 14 Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Pac-12 Network

Why: The whole quarterback situation at Utah has been intriguing over the past couple of weeks. Following the Utes’ win over USC, Cameron Rising appeared to be a bit dinged up. Coming out of the bye week, Rising did not play against Washington State, and there is a lot of clarity that is lacking from the whole situation. How will he look this week against Arizona, should be play? Does Utah have what it takes to come into Autzen Stadium and down the Ducks in a few weeks? These aren’t questions we would have considered at the start of the season, but it’s been a strange couple of months for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes.

No. 9 USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: ESPN

Why: How about a nightcap for your full day of college football? This arguably is not the most important game for Oregon fans to watch, but I’m interested to see how UCLA looks against a team that Oregon just laid the smackdown on in California. The Ducks may not see the Trojans this year unless it’s in the Pac-12 Championship game, but I’m still curious how they stack up with the Ducks. Seeing them matchup against similar opponents in consecutive weeks may give us one of the best indicators we will get all season.

