These 7 games will determine whether 2023 Detroit Lions will be good, great or bad

You won’t have to wait long to find out how good the Detroit Lions will be this season.

The first two games should tell us quite a lot about the Lions’ prospects of reaching the upper echelon of the NFC. The season opener at Kansas City and the home opener in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks are among seven games that will determine the Lions’ future this season.

Here’s a chronological look at those seven games and why they’re so important for the Lions.

Sept. 7: at Chiefs

The NFL loves to hint at potential Super Bowl matchups with their kickoff game, so go ahead and dream. But if you prefer reality, be content with this serving as a classic barometer game — and a loose barometer at that.

It’s a lot to ask a youngish, unestablished team like the Lions, who aren’t used to the prime-time spotlight, to beat the defending champs right out of the gate at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs are 14-3 the past two years. This game will more likely measure how close or how far the Lions are from competing with a near-dynasty in various aspects of the game.

But if the Lions somehow pull it off, if Dan Campbell gives the most inspiring speech since Knute Rockne’s “Win one for the Gipper,” Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” invocation and Bill Murray’s “It just doesn’t matter” pep talk in “Meatballs,” the Lions will have 10 days to feast on the kind of euphoria no one has seen since the last days of Caligula.

Sept. 17: vs. Seahawks

If the Lions lose to the Chiefs, the home opener will serve as a more accurate barometer against a team of comparable talent and expectations. In an ironic twist of fate, the Seahawks only backed into the playoffs last season after they choked against the Rams, then advanced when the Lions beat the Packers in Week 18.

So this is a battle of two playoff-caliber teams with similar strengths and weaknesses. They both have good offenses led by veteran, but unspectacular quarterbacks, and suspect defenses. This is why last year’s meeting at Ford Field, a defense-optional 48-45 Seattle win, looked less like Lions vs. Seahawks and a lot more like Harlem Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals.

Expect a tighter, more controlled game this time around. And maybe a little karmic payback.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith runs with the ball against the Lions during the second quarter of the Lions' 48-45 loss on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Ford Field.

Oct. 30: vs. Raiders

This will be the Lions’ first Monday Night game at Ford Field since they opened the 2018 season with a 48-17 shellacking at the hands of Sam Darnold in his rookie debut for the New York Jets. (I know. Still stings.)

It’s also the Lions’ third prime-time game of the season. But Monday night is different. And Monday night at home is even more different. By this point, the Lions should have a good gauge of how well they play in the spotlight.

Players get up for Monday night games more than any other game. It’s still a big deal, and it’s an even bigger deal when they play at home. This will be Jameson Williams’ second game after he returns from his six-game suspension and he’s the kind of player who loves the spotlight. A week after his season debut in Baltimore, this could be a coming-out game for him.

It's also a game the Lions need to win, not only because it’s an eminently winnable game against a team that’s already dealing with some dysfunction, but it will give the Lions their best chance to win on the NFL’s biggest stage and let the rest of the country hear that “Same Old Lions” refrain and see that it no longer applies to them.

Dec. 16: vs. Broncos

This game is like a little island, or a waypoint, for the Lions, who get a home game after playing two road games and with two road games looming in a daunting finish to the season.

Denver will either be a shocking success story or a dumpster fire at this point in Sean Payton’s first year coaching the Broncos and working with quarterback reclamation project Russell Wilson. My guess is the latter.

Either way, the Lions need to win this game, because the final three-game sprint will be treacherous.

It’s also a test of how much Lions players will step up for Campbell, who will be coaching one of the most personally meaningful games in his career, going head-to-head with his Hall of Fame mentor.

Dec. 24: at Vikings

Here we go. This might essentially decide the NFC North. The Vikings will be coming off a tough game at Cincinnati, so they may be humbled by the aftereffects of a beatdown, or they’ll want to make up for it with an opportunity to edge closer to wrapping up the division at home.

It’s the first of what amounts to a two-game series in 15 days for the two division favorites. Whoever wins the first game should have an almost insurmountable advantage the final two weeks of the season. No pressure, right?

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half against the Lions, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Dec. 30: at Cowboys

The schedule makers didn’t do the Lions any favors here. They’ve lost five straight to the Cowboys and haven’t won in Dallas since 2011.

The Cowboys might be one of the NFL’s bigger surprises, if you can consider a team that’s gone 12-5 and made the playoffs each of the past two seasons a surprise. But underperforming has been the hallmark of Mike McCarthy’s coaching career.

Dallas is still Dallas and something big could be on the line for the Cowboys in yet another prime-time game for the Lions in the NFL’s only game on Saturday.

Jan. 7: vs. Vikings

If it comes down to the final game of the regular season to determine the division champ or a playoff spot, this game will feel like the Super Bowl around Detroit.

But something tells me it won’t happen. Like last year, I think the Lions’ fate will be sealed before kickoff, even if the game is flexed to prime time.

That’s a shame, because if the football gods had any mercy they would rightfully give the Lions a chance to clinch something at Ford Field. I was at last year’s season finale, when the Lions sent Aaron Rodgers out as a loser in his last game as a Packer at Lambeau Field. The game had an electric, playoff vibe and Lions fans who hung around to celebrate with players will surely never forget how good that cathartic moment felt.

Unfortunately, if there’s one thing we’ve learned since 1957, it’s that there are no football gods. Or if there are, they sure aren’t Lions fans.

