7 free agents still on the market for the Steelers to consider before training camp
With three weeks to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, here are seven free agents still on the market Pittsburgh should consider before heading to Latrobe.
OT Eric Fisher
The Steelers need veteran leadership at offensive tackle as well as a guy who can step in and start if needed. Fisher is a two-time Pro Bowl player with 128 career starts.
RB David Johnson
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
David Johnson isn’t an every-down starter at this point in his career but his versatility would be welcome as a key backup to Najee Harris.
RB Peyton Barber
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Barber is a strong runner and an interesting guy to come in and compete for a backup spot.
EDGE Anthony Barr
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Steelers need an edge rusher like Anthony Barr who can come in and play important reps but won’t balk at the idea of not being the fulltime starter.
OT Bryan Bulaga
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Like Fisher, Byran Bulaga is a guy with tons of experience (122 career starts) and would be an excellent mentor and backup to the current starters.
EDGE Ryan Kerrigan
CB Joe Haden
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
I will continue to include Joe Haden as a potential Steelers as long as the team has salary cap to pay him and he’s unsigned. Haden is still an excellent player who can help this team where it needs it the most.
1
1