7 free agents still on the market for the Steelers to consider before training camp

With three weeks to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, here are seven free agents still on the market Pittsburgh should consider before heading to Latrobe.

OT Eric Fisher

The Steelers need veteran leadership at offensive tackle as well as a guy who can step in and start if needed. Fisher is a two-time Pro Bowl player with 128 career starts.

RB David Johnson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

David Johnson isn’t an every-down starter at this point in his career but his versatility would be welcome as a key backup to Najee Harris.

RB Peyton Barber

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Barber is a strong runner and an interesting guy to come in and compete for a backup spot.

EDGE Anthony Barr

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need an edge rusher like Anthony Barr who can come in and play important reps but won’t balk at the idea of not being the fulltime starter.

OT Bryan Bulaga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Like Fisher, Byran Bulaga is a guy with tons of experience (122 career starts) and would be an excellent mentor and backup to the current starters.

EDGE Ryan Kerrigan

CB Joe Haden

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

I will continue to include Joe Haden as a potential Steelers as long as the team has salary cap to pay him and he’s unsigned. Haden is still an excellent player who can help this team where it needs it the most.

1

1