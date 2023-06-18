7 free agents the Saints could sign before training camp

The New Orleans Saints are rounding out the roster for the 2023 season, but there are still some intriguing names left on the free agent market that the team could look at. Whether it be filling a hole or adding some competition to a room that could use spicing up, it’s never a bad idea to look at who’s on the market.

Despite it being such a huge deal every off season, the Saints have some money left in the cap to work with this year. Thanks to the magic done by Khai Harley, the Saints are under the cap by an estimated $14,243,112 right now. That puts them right in the middle of the pack in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are seven free agents that the Saints could use some of that money on:

LB Rashaan Evans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Evans is coming off of an 160-tackle season in Atlanta. While everyone knows how the Saints feels about Falcons, he’s a premiere depth piece that shouldn’t carry a heavy tag anymore.

S Duron Harmon

The Las Vegas to New Orleans pipeline could continue as another former Raider makes a lot of sense for the Saints in safety Duron Harmon. Harmon is coming off of a career best year and could provide great depth behind Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye where they currently just have some young and unproven players.

DL Matt Ioannidis

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have almost an entirely new defensive line rotation. Bringing in another proven veteran would make a lot of sense and give you an even better to find a group of players that you’re super comfortable bringing into the season.

Advertisement

WR Jarvis Landry

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints still want to kick the tires on another wide receiver, a reunion with Landry could make some sense. Most of the best players available are veterans far past their prime, with Landry you retain some familiarity and relationships built with the current wide receiver room.

OG Dalton Risner

Risner has played left guard in the past, but could realistically provide depth at both guard spots. He’s a very good pass-blocking guard, more proven than any of the other backups currently on the roster. He’s also still young at 27 years old.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

There has been plenty of history surrounding bringing Clowney to New Orleans, but it still makes a lot of sense. The Saints were an awful run defending team last season, that happens to be where Clowney shines. They’ve touched a lot of the defensive line, but there is still some room for more competition.

Advertisement

CB Fabian Moreau

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moreau is coming off an up-and-down season with the New York Giants, but still adding another corner with boundary experience could be huge. After Alontae Taylor, only Isaac Yiadom has somewhat acceptable playing time.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire