7 free agents who could help the Falcons win the NFC South

It’s been a few years since the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) led the NFC South this late in the season. With nine games remaining and $9.45 million in salary cap space available, the Falcons could look to sign a free agent or two to bolster their roster for a possible playoff run.

There are some big names and a few quality depth options still on the market. Here are seven potential free-agent targets who could help Atlanta stay atop the division.

LB Will Compton

George Walker IV / Imagn Content Services, LLC

Even though inside LB is not a current position of need for Atlanta, free agent Will Compton is someone the team could call if injuries pile up over the second half of the season. The former Titans and Raiders linebacker has appeared in 92 career games with 40 starts since 2013. He previously worked out for the Falcons in early October and according to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team said it planned to keep Compton in mind for a late-season playoff push.

Coveted part-time LB and podcaster @_willcompton had a very good workout with the Falcons, I’m told. It’s sounding like a deal with Atlanta is not expected to get done right now, but a possible signing later in the season for a playoff push remains very likely. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022

WR Odell Beckham

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Why would Odell Beckham come to Atlanta? Could the Falcons even get him the ball? These are valid questions, and while his signing doesn’t seem likely at this point, Beckham has the kind of talent that could help a team like the Falcons get over the hump. The Bills don’t really need him and the Rams don’t look nearly as appealing with their current offensive line woes. So why not spend the second half of the season proving you’re healthy in Atlanta while helping the Falcons win an awful division in a wide-open NFC? Beckham may not be ready until December, but if Atlanta is still in first place by then, he’s worth a look at the very least.

DL Ndamukong Suh

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It was a bit surprising to see that Suh was actually still a free agent, but he’s always done things his own way and it makes sense for him to wait until a desperate team comes calling. Why can’t the Falcons be that desperate team? Suh is a rare talent who’s strong enough to play pretty much any spot up front. With Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Abdullah Anderson and Suh, the Falcons could have a nasty, versatile defensive front.

C Matt Paradis

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paradis isn’t a major upgrade, but assuming he’s fully recovered from the ACL injury that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign, he could be an upgrade over both Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy. Perhaps Marcus Mariota would handle snaps better from Paradis, who has 98 career starts under his belt. And it’s not like signing Paradis to a one-year deal would prevent the team from developing Drew Dalman. The 34-year-old center spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

DT Linval Joseph

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph would be a cheaper option than Suh, and he’s more of a true nose tackle. Abdullah Anderson has played well since the Falcons signed him to the active roster, but they’re still short on depth along the defensive line overall. The team cut former starter Anthony Rush a few weeks ago. Joseph could provide quality reps up front and has plenty of starting experience. After all, he did start at least 12 games in each of his last 11 seasons in the league (2011-2021).

WR T.Y. Hilton

Isaiah Oliver

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Hilton isn’t going to play like he did in earlier in his career with the Colts, but the Falcons could use another reliable weapon outside of Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Olamide Zaccheaus. Damiere Byrd has stood out in recent weeks, but the passing game hasn’t done enough this season. A veteran like Hilton could add some leadership and depth to Atlanta’s young group of pass-catchers as the team tries to stay atop the NFC South.

CB Janoris Jenkins

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

While Janoris Jenkins is a bit older at this stage of his career, the 34-year-old could provide some quality reps on the outside where Atlanta has experienced a ton of injuries. Jenkins most recently played for the Titans in 2021, finishing the season with 38 solo tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and six passes defended over 13 starts. Casey Hayward is eligible to come off of injured reserve in a few weeks, but the team didn’t sound optimistic regarding his injury. Either way, Jenkins could help the Falcons down the stretch at their most banged-up position.

