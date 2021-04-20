7 free agents the Bills could sign before 2021 NFL Draft

All attention has now turned to the 2021 NFL Draft and for good reason. The Buffalo Bills will soon be on the clock at the rookie selection extravaganza in just over a week.

Still, free agency rolls on. Could the Bills dip their toes back into the free agent waters and address a spot on their roster before the draft?

Here are seven free agents still out there that the Bills could be interested in:

CB Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Age: 33 Richard Sherman seems closer to signing with the Jets because of his relationship with their head coach, Robert Saleh. Still, Sherman has been very praiseful of the Bills this offseason. On the flip side, Buffalo has loved bringing in short-term veteran options to play across from Tre'Davious White the past few years. Could Sherman be the next of that bunch?

CB Darqueze Dennard

Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard(Gannett photo)

Age: 29 Darqueze Dennard is another veteran option for the Bills if they want to add some experience to the cornerback position. Not only that, Dennard can play outside and in the slot so the former first-round pick could bring versatility, too.

DL Jurrell Casey

Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 Injured last season after being traded to the Broncos by the Titans, Jurrell Casey was cut this offseason. However, we're not too far removed from Casey being among the elite defensive tackles in the NFL. While Star Lotulelei will be back in 2021 for the Bills, the team didn't seem very satisfied with their depth options without Lotulelei.

CB Brian Poole

Brian Poole of the Jets (Gannett photo)

Age: 28 Rounding out our cornerbacks: A strict slot guy. Poole has been among the best inside cornerbacks in recent memory, even if he played on the Jets. Pro Football Focus handed Poole a 79.5 grade in coverage in 2020. Taron Johnson had a huge postseason interception for the Bills last year, but he was inconsistent during the regular season. Bringing in competition could be justified.

Story continues

DE Melvin Ingram

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 Injured in 2020, Melvin Ingram was routinely a solid pass rusher for the Chargers throughout his career prior to that. It's a bit surprising he's still on the market, but regardless, anyone still out there at this point won't command game-changing dollars. The Bills would like Ingram across from Jerry Hughes.

DL Danny Shelton

Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27 A bit the same as Casey's addition here, except Danny Shelton is pretty much strictly a one-tech player behind Lotulelei. Casey has more versatility to play three-tech as well, so approaching a guy like Shelton would be a sign that the Bills really, really want to be better in the middle of their D-line. Shelton is a bit of a roll of the dice, though. He's been up and down in his career, but his previous cap hit was only $2.75 million. Wouldn't be an expensive piece.

DE Ryan Kerrigan

Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 Ryan Kerrigan is essentially a free agent because there's simply no room for him with the Football Team's depth on the edge. Also there's his age to consider. Kerrigan has previously said he wants to find a new team where he's a starter... but if he comes to the realization that a rotation like he played in with Washington last year is his best bet... the Bills would have a place for him in theirs.

1

1