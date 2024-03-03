7 free agent tight ends Giants could target to replace Darren Waller

One year after acquiring tight end Darren Waller via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants may be forced into replacing him.

Waller told the New York Post on Friday that he’s “still undecided” about his future and could opt to retire.

“I have not made a decision either way,” Waller told the Post.

If Waller does return in 2024, he will be owed a base salary of $10.5 million which accounts for a cap hit of $14 million. If he opts to retire, the Giants will clear $6.2 million in cap space but be left with a dead cap hit of roughly $7.9 million.

Because of Waller’s transparency with the Giants, they have already begun to pour over the names slated to become available in free agency.

Waller’s uncertain future was something that had been floating around Indianapolis. The #Giants met with his representatives today and received word he intends to play. Note: Giants have been inquiring about tight ends in feee agency. Going to need contingencies. https://t.co/tbPLdaTZC5 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 1, 2024

With Waller’s future uncertain and a need at the position beyond just 2024, here’s a look at seven free agent tight ends the Giants could consider.

Noah Fant

Noah Fant has seen his production drop in each of the past four seasons but that may be a result of circumstance more than ability. The former first-round pick has impressive speed for a tight end, a high football IQ and at just 26 years of age, plenty of tread left on the tires.

Hunter Henry

The 29-year-old Hunter Henry is a reliable target and consistent producer. He arguably has the highest floor of any available tight end and would provide the Giants significant experience at the position.

Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki is a name we’ve batted around on Giants Wire previously. He’s a solid and consistent player with good side and speed. And hey, he grew up a big Giants fan.

Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper was underused in 2023 and saw his production dip to career lows. However, he’s still a quality player at 29 years old and has two Pro Bowl appearances under his belt. In the right situation, he can still be an impactful player.

Dalton Schultz

Although he’s not overly explosive after the catch, Dalton Schultz is a solid route runner and a savvy veteran. He’s been extremely productive throughout his career, especially in the NFC East, and some could argue he’s the best free agent tight end available.

Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett isn’t the explosive target the Giants thought they were getting with Darren Waller, but he’s a very reliable security blanket capable of breaking tackles after the catch. He’d be a good red zone and endzone threat for the Giants and a check-down option for a quarterback playing behind a poor offensive line.

Adam Trautman

Adam Trautman has had a mild career to date in terms of production, but he’s still a solid talent capable of being molded into something more. He’s really more of a TE2 but beggars can’t be choosers.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire