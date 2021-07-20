7 free-agent running backs Rams could sign after Cam Akers’ injury

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major blow when Cam Akers tore his Achilles while training for camp. He hasn’t yet been ruled out for the season, but he’s going to miss significant time, of course.

The Rams do have Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones and Jake Funk, but they need help at running back with Akers gone.

Though the free-agent market is lacking talent overall, there are still some options available. Here are seven possible targets for L.A.

Duke Johnson

Johnson is probably the best player available for the Rams right now. He’s a great receiver capable of catching passes out of the backfield or when split out wide, which gives the Rams some versatility on offense. Last season with Houston, he gained 235 yards rushing, but he also caught 28 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. Sean McVay has always liked receiving backs, so Johnson would make a lot of sense.

Le’Veon Bell

Bell isn't the player he once was with the Steelers, but he’s still capable of making an impact. Last season with the Jets and Chiefs, he rushed for 328 yards and had 138 yards receiving. He’s certainly lost a step, but as a receiving back, Bell is still a decent option. Just don’t expect him to be an explosive runner or any better than Darrell Henderson Jr. is. He’s just not that type of player anymore.

Ryquell Armstead

Armstead missed the entire 2020 season due to significant respiratory issues stemming from a bout with COVID-19. He was a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019 out of Temple after rushing for 1,098 yards as a senior in 2018. He’s a talented runner with 4.45 speed and good explosiveness, but after missing an entire season, there are obviously concerns about his return and overall health. The Jaguars released him in May and claimed by the Giants, but he was waived in June.

LeSean McCoy

McCoy is another veteran who’s clearly past his prime, but there’s still some gas left in the tank. He has good vision and elusiveness at the line, and his lateral quickness is also still there. Now 33 years old, McCoy wouldn’t be the workhorse back at all, but rather a complement to Henderson.

T.J. Yeldon

Yeldon is a between-the-tackles runner who’s also a decent receiver, making him a well-rounded back. Henderson would still be the better option as the No. 1 running back, but Yeldon showed good balance and power through the hole.

Bo Scarborough

Scarborough’s best trait is his power and physicality. As a goal-line back, he definitely offers some value. And if Henderson is the change-of-pace guy, Scarborough could bring physicality between the tackles. He played with Matthew Stafford in 2019, rushing for 377 yards on 89 carries with one touchdown.

Adrian Peterson

Peterson is the ageless one, showing he still has something left last season with the Lions by rushing for 604 yards with seven touchdowns in Detroit. Durability hasn’t been a concern the last three years, so he could be counted on to suit up each week, but he shouldn’t be someone the Rams expect to carry it 20 times a game.

