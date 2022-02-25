7 free agent OTs the Colts should consider in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts will be heading into free agency with plenty of salary-cap space and a massive need at upgrading their left tackle position.

The new league doesn’t begin until the middle of March, and the Colts still have to settle their Carson Wentz situation before making any moves in free agency. But finding a left tackle is high on the list of priorities.

As it currently stands, veteran Eric Fisher is set to be a free agent. He could be re-signed before the new league year arrives or the Colts can wait to test the market.

The list of available free agent offensive tackles isn’t very long. It gets even shorter when realizing the two top options on the market (Terron Armstead and Orlando Brown) won’t be realistic targets for the Colts. They simply can’t invest that much money into the offensive line without it coming at a detriment elsewhere.

As always, we’ll take a look at the available free agents with the mindset of Chris Ballard’s preference for mid-tier options. Here are seven free agents the Colts should consider in 2022:

Duane Brown, 36

Brown is ancient yes. The Colts would probably only get one or two years out of him as a bridge-gap option while hoping to find a young left tackle for the future. But while Brown is aged, his game is still serviceable.

Brown’s production dipped a bit during the 2021 season. On 585 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed eight sacks, three quarterback hits and 33 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brown is in that second tier of options where some value might be had in free agency and considering the lackluster options behind him, he has to be on the list of potential targets.

Eric Fisher, 31

We mentioned Fisher above, but he needs to get another reference here. This is the kind of free-agent market we’re looking at when it comes to offensive tackles.

Fisher never seemed to find a groove in 2021 when it came to pass protection. Where he made a difference was in the run game. Fisher was pretty solid in that phase of the game even though he struggled mightily with protecting the blindside.

His production in the run game might be enough for the Colts to consider running it back while giving him a full offseason to recover from his Achilles injury. That is as long as his price doesn’t get too high.

Trent Brown, 28

The Colts could go a bit younger here with a proven option like Brown. He likely won’t break the bank for the Colts and he’s been a little above league average.

The former seventh-round pick appeared in nine games during the 2021 season but allowed just nine pressures and one sack, per Pro Football Focus. Brown would be a great fit for the run game, especially in short-yardage situations.

Brown would seemingly give the Colts a more steady option but with the ability to still find a promising long-term option in the draft if they wanted to.

Riley Reiff, 33

Signing a player from a Bengals offensive line that just allowed the most sacks in the NFL might not be the best optics. But Reiff was a serviceable option for the Joe Burrow-led offense. Though he spent the last two seasons on the right side, the majority of Reiff’s career came at left tackle.

On 422 pass-blocking snaps, Reiff allowed 21 pressures and four sacks. Making the switch back to left tackle might take a minute, but he’s been in the league long enough to make the transition back.

Reiff probably wouldn’t cost as much as the others above on this list so if the Colts were looking toward a one-year veteran, he might be the choice.

Joseph Noteboom, 26

Probably a more realistic target for the Colts, Noteboom should be intriguing to get Chris Ballard’s attention. Though he doesn’t have a whole lot of experience as a starter (17 career starts), he has the upside to turn into an impact player.

Noteboom has served in a versatile role with the Rams over the last four seasons. He started three games at left tackle when Andrew Whitworth was injured during the 2021 season. He allowed four pressures in those games, according to Pro Football Focus, showing some promise in a bigger role.

This is the option the Colts should go with if they want to bring in a cheaper option with upside while also potentially drafting a long-term option in April.

Jason Peters, 40

You thought Duane Brown was old?? Peters is 40 years old and has played in 228 career games. He’s a long shot for the Colts to consider but since he’s available and he wasn’t completely terrible in 2021, he makes the list.

On 517 pass-blocking snaps, Peters allowed 28 total pressures, including six sacks. He has missed 13 games over the last three seasons, but his price is likely to include that in free agency.

If nothing else, the Colts could hope for one more slightly above average season while grooming the next left tackle they find in the draft.

Cornelius Lucas, 30

Some may project Lucas more as a right tackle, but he has experience on both sides of the offensive line. He’s only made 31 starts in his career, most of which have come in the spot-start manner.

If the Colts want to bring in some competition at left tackle again like they did with Julién Davenport and Sam Tevi, Lucas would be high on that list. That’s especially considering he has better production than those two did when the Colts signed them in 2021.

Signing Lucas to be the left tackle would need to be paired with a promising rookie from the draft or at least another cheap option in free agency.

