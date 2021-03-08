7 free-agent defensive linemen the Rams should target

On paper, the Rams’ defensive line looks like a strength. Aaron Donald obviously leads the group, but he’s joined by Michael Brockers, A’Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines.

But there could be changes coming to the group this offseason. Morgan Fox is a pending free agent, Brockers is available for trade (according to Albert Breer) and Robinson could be a cap casualty if the Rams are desperate to clear some space.

If they do decide to move on from one or two players, there will be a bunch of options on the free-agent market for them to add. Here are seven potential targets on the defensive line for Los Angeles.

Denico Autry, Colts

Autry is a perfect fit at defensive end in the Rams’ scheme. He’ll be 31 in July, but Autry is a consistent player along the defensive end and is coming off a season in which he had 7.5 sacks and 10 QB hits – his third straight year with at least 10 QB hits despite not playing more than 14 games in any of those seasons. His last contract with the Colts was for three years and $17.8 million, which he signed in March of 2018. Now three years later, it’s hard to imagine his price tag being much more than $6-7 million per year, which is in the Rams’ range. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has great length to play defensive end and his 25 sacks in the last four seasons prove he can get after the quarterback.

Derek Wolfe, Ravens

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Wolfe is the definition of a 3-4 defensive end, playing that position throughout his career. He was a rotational player for the Ravens in 2020 and was limited to just one sack, but he had a career-high seven sacks with the Broncos in 2019. Wolfe is the exact same size as Autry (6-5, 285), possessing good length for the position. Also 31 years old, Wolfe has nine years of NFL experience and is a proven veteran at 5-tech. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Ravens last year so that’s about the cost the Rams could be looking at if they target Wolfe.

Story continues

Shelby Harris, Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is an absolute stud even though he doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s an excellent run stopper and still possesses some pass-rush ability, recording 15.5 sacks in his last four seasons (59 games). He missed five games last season but still had 2.5 sacks, seven batted passes, a career-high 11 QB hits and made 32 total tackles. He’s best at defensive end, but Harris can also line up at defensive tackle in the Rams’ scheme. For the right price, Harris should be near the top of the Rams’ wish list if they’re seeking help up front.

Hassan Ridgeway, Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ridgeway began his career as a 3-4 defensive end with the Colts but has played more 3-technique for the Eagles as of late. With just 7.5 sacks and 15 QB hits, the production isn't necessarily there. But his versatility could help the Rams in their defensive line rotation. Injuries have severely limited him on the field, too, as he hasn’t played more than seven games in a season since 2017. If healthy, Ridgeway could contribute in meaningful ways for the Rams. Just don’t expect him to be a seven-sack player or even someone who’s on the field for the majority of the defensive snaps.

Solomon Thomas, 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas has been a disappointment as a former first-round pick, going No. 3 overall in 2017. He has just six career sacks and missed 14 games last season with a torn ACL. After having his fifth-year option declined, Thomas will become a free agent and may not be the hot commodity many might expect a former first-round pick to be. Though he’s more of a 4-3 defensive end, Thomas could hold up at 5-technique for the Rams in their 3-4 scheme – which will also have 4-3 wrinkles when they’re in sub-packages. A change of scenery and position might be good for Thomas, and a one-year deal allowing him to prove himself would be a good chance for the Rams to take.

Lawrence Guy, Patriots

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Guy played in the Patriots’ hybrid scheme for the last four seasons, playing both defensive end and defensive tackle. He’s not much of a pass rusher, but his play against the run makes him a player worth mentioning here. According to Pro Football Focus, Guy has a run-stop percentage of 9.8%, which ranks 12th out of 152 interior defenders in the last three years. Fox is a better pass rusher, but Guy is a proven run stopper who can certainly help the Rams in that department.

Larry Ogunjobi, Browns

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Ogunjobi was a third-round pick in 2017 and his best seasons in the NFL came in 2018 and 2019 when he had 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in each season. His rookie year was unspectacular, as was his most recent season in 2020, but the potential is there. He doesn’t fit perfectly as a 3-4 defensive end, likely slotting in better as a defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald. But Ogunjobi possesses good size and decent athleticism along the defensive front.

1

1

1

1