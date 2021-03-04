7 free-agent CBs the Rams should target

The Los Angeles Rams already have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, if not the very best, with Jalen Ramsey. But his two fellow starters will be free agents this month; Troy Hill will be an unrestricted free agent, while Darious Williams is set to be a restricted free agent.

Williams should be back on an RFA tender, but Hill isn’t certain to return to Los Angeles. If the Rams lose him, there will be a lot of other options in free agency – particularly when it comes to slot corners.

Here are seven cornerbacks the Rams should target in free agency when it begins on March 17, in no particular order.

Jason Verrett, 49ers

Verrett gave Jared Goff and the Rams fits last season. He had one interception and two passes defensed in their first meeting in Week 6, playing excellent coverage both outside and in the slot. His season as a whole was also impressive, too. He finally stayed healthy for the first time since 2015, only missing three games. He allowed a completion rate of 66.7% with a 76.2 passer rating in coverage. Verrett may not be the player he once was with the Chargers, but even going on 30 years old, he can still play. He should be a candidate for a one-year deal with minimal risk, given his injury history. He’d be a nice addition to the Rams secondary, though he’s best suited playing outside rather than in the slot.

Michael Davis, Chargers

Davis turned in a stellar season in 2020, picking off three passes, breaking up 14 total and making 64 tackles. It was his second straight quality season for the Chargers, really making a name for himself in the secondary – though he's still somewhat underrated. As a 26-year-old whose arrow is pointing up, Davis could be on the costlier side contract-wise. But if the Rams are looking for a long-term solution that can solidify the cornerback position for years to come next to Ramsey and possibly Williams, few players provide more bang for the buck than Davis.

Mike Hilton, Steelers

Hilton is a true slot cornerback, and a good one, at that. He’s sticky in man coverage and despite being undersized, he’s a willing tackler and great blitzer; he has 9.5 sacks in four seasons. Hilton would be one of the ideal replacements for Hill in the slot, but he doesn’t have the versatility to play outside, so those spots would need to be manned by Ramsey and Williams, assuming he returns. Hilton is an aggressive player who because of his limitations as purely a slot corner will not command a massive contract in free agency.

K’Waun Williams, 49ers

Williams is another pure slot corner, and one the Rams know well. Though he missed eight games last season, he still had two sacks, five tackles for loss and four pass breakups. He’s been one of the better young slot corners in the league in recent years, though he doesn’t garner a ton of attention in that regard. Williams would be a replacement for Hill as the slot defender. He’s undersized at 5-foot-9 and will be 30 in July, but Williams is peaking right now and has allowed just one touchdown in the last two seasons.

Chidobe Awuzie, Cowboys

Awuzie’s tenure in Dallas has been rocky. He missed eight games last season and despite that, he still allowed three touchdowns and a passer rating of 103.5. It was not a banner year by any means, but the potential is still there. He has size (6-foot) and speed (4.43), with the versatility to play both man and zone coverage. But because his ball-tracking skills are lacking, he’s best suited for a zone scheme where he can keep his eyes on the quarterback rather than turning his back and trying to find the ball in the air. A short-term deal heavy on incentives would make sense for the Rams.

Brian Poole, Jets

Poole has been steady for the Falcons and Jets during his career, primarily working as a slot corner. In nine games last season, he had two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one sack and 44 tackles. His last contract with the Jets was for just one season and $5 million, so his price tag is likely to go up – but not substantially. Poole didn’t allow a single touchdown last season, hasn’t given up a completion rate higher than 64.1% in the last three years and has six interceptions since 2018.

Desmond King, Titans

King can play both safety and slot corner, providing excellent versatility in the defensive backfield. Though he hasn’t had an interception since 2018, he’s a good tackler and solid in coverage. His play has tailed off in the last two seasons, and his struggles in 2019 led the Chargers to trade him to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick – which came as a huge surprise. His recent downtrend could lower his cost in free agency, though, and put him into the price range that the Rams might be willing to pay.

