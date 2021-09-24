7 former Saints nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Seven former New Orleans Saints players are among the 122 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, all of whom have been up for consideration before. There are two prominent members of the legendary Dome Patrol defense in Pat Swilling and the late Sam Mills, as well as fan-favorite wide receiver Joe Horn. Mills has repeatedly made it to the finalist stage, but to no avail.

The list of 122 modern-era nominees will be thinned down to 25 semifinalists in November, and then further whittled down to 18 finalists in January. Only five members of that group will ultimately be enshrined in Canton, Ohio next summer. Here are the seven former Saints to make the initial cut:

LB Sam Mills

ANAHEIM, CA - DECEMBER 9: Linebacker Sam Mills #51 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field during an NFL game on December 9, 1990 against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Saints defeated the Rams 24-21. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

LB Pat Swilling

Jan 13, 1988; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pat Swilling (56) walks to the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings in the 1987 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at the Superdome. The Vikings defeated the Saints 44-10. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

WR Joe Horn

NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Joe Horn #87 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his first quarter touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 15, 2006 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

K John Kasay

August 17, 2012; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker John Kasay (2) before their preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FB Lorenzo Neal

9 Oct 1994: Running back Lorenzo Neal of the New Orleans Saints goes airborne during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won the game, 17-7.

CB Eric Allen

14 Sep 1997: Wide receiver J.J. Stokes #83 of the San Francisco 49ers and Eric Allen #21 of the New Orleans Saints in action during a game at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won the game 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

QB Jake Delhomme

New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Jake Delhomme passes the ball in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Ravens Stadium Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002 in Baltimore. Delhomme, who replaced Aaron Brooks after Brooks hurt his shoulder, was 7-for-8 for 103 yards in the Saints 37-25 win over the Ravens.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

