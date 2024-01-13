7 former Cardinals on Browns, Texans leading up to playoff matchup

The first NFL playoff game of the wild card round is between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans. The Cardinals faced both teams and lost in the regular season.

The Cardinals are not in the playoffs but do have some former players on playoff teams right now.

Between the Browns and the Texans, between the active rosters and practice squads, seven players used to play for Arizona.

Browns QB Jeff Driskel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jeff Driskel (12) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Driskel spent almost the entire season on Arizona’s practice squad. He was signed to the Browns’ active roster in December and he even started the regular-season finale.

He never played in a game for Arizona but was active in Week 9.

Browns OL Justin Murray

Murray is on Cleveland’s practice squad.

He played three seasons for the Cardinals between 2019-2021 and started 20 games.

Texans CB Kris Boyd

Boyd signed with the Cardinals last offseason and played four games before being released. He played two games for the Texans.

Texans OL Josh Jones

Jones played three seasons for the Cardinals after they drafted him in the third round in 2020. He was traded to the Texans before the season. He appeared in 13 games, starting three. He is a backup tackle.

Texans DE Myjai Sanders

Sanders was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2022 and had three sacks as a rookie. After starting the season on injured reserve, he was released before playing a game and the Texans signed him. He appeared in seven games for Houston and had seven total tackles.

Texans CB Tavierre Thomas

Thomas is on injured reserve.

He was on the Cardinals’ offseason roster in 2018 and cut before the season. He never played a game for them.

Texans DL Rashard Lawrence

Lawrence is on the Texans’ practice squad. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Cardinals in 2020 and played three seasons in Arizona. He was cut this year before the season. He did not play a game this season.

