7 former Cardinals on Bills and Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals did not make the postseason but Cardinals fans can find several former Cardinals players on playoff teams.

The final playoff game of the divisional round has the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Buffalo Bills.

Between the two teams’ active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists, they have seven former Cardinals.

Check them out below.

Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert

Gabbert is the Chiefs’ backup quarterback. He was a backup for the Cardinals who made five starts back in 2017.

Chiefs DL Matt Dickerson

Dickerson is currently on the Chiefs’ practice squad. He did, though, play in 12 games this season.

He was on the Cardinals’ practice squad for part of 2021 and spent part of the offseason in 2022 with the team.

Chiefs RB Keaontay Ingram

Ingram is on the practice squad for the Chiefs. He was cut midseason by the Cardinals after a season and a half in Arizona. The Cardinals drafted him in the sixth round in 2022.

Bills CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas was on Arizona’s practice squad briefly in 2021 and has been a stud ever since. In 2023, he played for the Bills. He picked off five passes and broke up 14 passes this season.

Bills WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield spent three years with the Cardinals after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent. He was a stud special teams player then and has played more on offense the last two seasons. For Buffalo this season, he caught 11 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Bills DL Jordan Phillips

Bills WR Andy Isabella

Isabella was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round in 2019. He is on the Bills’ practice squad.

