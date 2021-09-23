7 former Bills land on 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class nominations
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday.
Here’s a list of former Bills who made the list:
Guard, Ruben Brown (1995-2003)
Linebacker, Cornelius Bennett (1987-1995)
Fullback, Larry Centers (2001-02)
Linebacker, London Fletcher (2002-06)
Linebacker, Takeo Spikes (2003-06)
Special teams, Steve Tasker (1986-97)
Cornerback, Troy Vincent (2004-05)
In total, there are 122 nominees currently. The list will be cut to 25 semi finals in November and then 15 finalists in January.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is set for enshrinement in August 2022.
Wide receivers Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and kick returner Devin Hester are among those highlighting the first-year hopefuls.
