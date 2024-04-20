Nearly one full month into his rebuild of the Michigan basketball program, Dusty May has added yet another impressive piece.

Yale forward Danny Wolf, a first-team all-Ivy League selection who helped the Bulldogs upset Auburn in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, committed to the Wolverines Saturday.

At 7 feet and 255 pounds, Wolf averaged a team-high 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Yale, which won the Ivy League tournament for the third time in the past four years in which it was staged. Wolf also averaged 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and an impressive (for a player of his size) 34.5% from 3-point range.

Wolf is the No. 19 player in 247Sports' ranking of transfer portal entrants.

A Glencoe, Illinois native, Wolf won a silver medal with Team Israel at the 2023 FIBA Under-20 European Championships in Heraklion, Greece. During the tournament, he averaged 17.7 points and 12 rebounds per game, the latter of which led all competing players.

As a sophomore last season, Wolf has two years of eligibility remaining.

His commitment comes one day after Michigan landed verbal pledges from 2024 four-star combo guard Justin Pippen, the son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, and North Texas guard Rubin Jones. Jones averaged 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game last season at North Texas while shooting 39.6% from 3.

Beyond Wolf, the Wolverines could be getting even more size in the coming weeks.

Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1 center who played for May for three seasons at Florida Atlantic, has entered the transfer portal, though he has yet to make a decision on his ultimate destination. Goldin averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season for the Owls while earning second-team all-American Athletic Conference honors.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 7-foot Yale transfer Danny Wolf commits to Dusty May, Michigan basketball