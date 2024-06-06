7-Foot forward Bradford enrolled and on the ETSU campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU men’s head basketball coach Brooks Savage confirmed to News Channel 11 sports Wednesday morning that 7-foot forward Davion Bradford has enrolled in school and is on campus.

Bradford, who’s made stops at Wake Forest and Kansas State where he amassed 384 points over 84 career games played, will add depth down low along with Jaden Seymour and Roosevelt Wheeler, who recently signed with the Bucs.

Last season, the St. Louis native played in 29 games for the Aggies and averaged 2.5 points, 2 rebounds, and a block a game in 10 minutes of action. Coming out of high school, Bradford was also rated as one of the top 25 centers in the country.

