This $6 foot cream on Amazon can make severely dry, cracked heels soft and smooth after just a few uses: ‘My feet have never felt or looked better’

Now that warm weather is here to stay, chances are you’ll want to keep your feet cool and sweat-free in flip-flops and sandals. But if you have rough, dry, cracked heels, you may feel a little self-conscious about having your feet on full display. Luckily, there’s an affordable fix on Amazon that you need to try. Shoppers are raving about Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Cream, and right now, it’s on sale for just $6.49.

This wallet-friendly Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Cream is already a best seller on Amazon with more than 2,700 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Unlike other lotions designed to be used all over your body, this Foot Cream is formulated with urea, Epsom salt and essential oils that specifically target and heal the dry skin that's unique to feet.

“Best product for dry and cracked heels,” one shopper wrote. “I have severe cracks in the feet, and I tried many products. This is a life saver. Must buy if you are suffering with cracks and dried feet. Visible results, which you can see in few applications.”

Another shopper commented, “I am always in flip-flops, so my feet are always super dry. I actually had both of my heels split, and it hurt to even walk around. After I started using this lotion, my feet have never felt or looked better.”

I’ve been using Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Cream for about a week now, every other night before bed, and I am a convert. The skin on my heels and also around my big toe can get hard and dry if I wear sandals too often or walk around the house barefoot, but this Foot Cream has kept my entire foot so soft and smooth. I am really amazed by the results, especially given how inexpensive this product is. If you want to wear summer footwear with confidence this season, order a few of these Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Creams. You will not regret it.

