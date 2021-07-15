7-foot-4 14-year-old Chinese basketball player Zhang Ziyu being compared to Yao Ming

Fourteen-year-old Zhang Ziyu has taken the internet by storm in a viral video of her playing basketball, towering over her teammates.

The 7-foot-4 prodigy from East China's Shandong Province became a trending topic Thursday as she helped her team win a title during a competition held in Jingzhou, scoring 42 points, with 25 rebounds and six blocks.

Zhang quickly drew comparisons to former NBA star and Chinese basketball player Yao Ming, who is 7-foot-6. According to the Global Times, Zhang was 5-foot-2 when she was in the first grade and 6-foot-9 by the sixth grade.

Born into a basketball family, both of Zhang's parents played the game professionally and her mother Yu Ying is a former member of China's national women's basketball team.

