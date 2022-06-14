7 flops that could have bounce-back fantasy seasons

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Scott Pianowski look at some of the players that were picked early in fantasy football drafts last year but had disappointing seasons to see if any of them might be good candidates to bounce back with big years this year.

Will Robby Anderson re-find his previous form? Will Miles Sanders find his way into the end zone? Does T.J. Hockenson have enough offensive weapons around him to make an impact? Those questions and a lot more are answered as Liz and Scott discuss draft strategies, sleepers and mistakes they both made last year and are looking to avoid this season.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts