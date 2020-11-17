7 fantasy football waiver wire targets ahead of Week 11

Fantasy football has hit crunch time of the regular season and now, more than ever, a waiver wire pickup could make all the difference for your team.

With that, here are seven wavier wire claims to make in fantasy football ahead of Week 11:

RB Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

Got an opening on your roster for a potential starting back in Week 11? Add Dolphins' rusher Salvon Ahmed. He had 85 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers last week with Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida out. Breida may return in Week 11, so keep an eye on that.

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 12.9%

WR Michael Pittman, Colts

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (Gannett photo)

An emerging option for the Colts is rookie Michael Pittman. In his past two games he has 11 catches for 157 yards combined. Touchdowns could soon follow. He missed since September due to injury but is certainly healthy now.

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 6.8%

QB Jameis Winston, Saints

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

He's back. Drew Brees is out for an extended period, so now it's Jameis Winston time for the Saints. Buyer's beware, we all know is turnover issues. But he has a solid supporting cast.

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 1.4%

RB Kalen Ballage, Chargers

Chargers running back Kalen Ballage, Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Without Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, Kalen Ballage has had 33 carries in the past two games. But he also factors in as a passing target, so he has value in PPR leagues in particular. It appears both Ekeler and Jackson will continue to miss some time.

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 48%

RB Cam Akers, Rams

Rams running back Cam Akers, Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A very interesting note on Cam Akers. While the Rams also have Darrell Henderson and Malcom Brown, perhaps try Akers if you're in a pinch. Akers had the most rushing attempts for LA last week. A big fantasy football thing to note.

Story continues

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 26.2%

WR KJ Hamler, Broncos

Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Hamler only had four catches for 50 yards last week, which isn't terrible. But his role is growing. He had a 10 total targets in Week 10 which is good news for fantasy football. Someone worth taking a flier on.

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 3.6%

TE Logan Thomas, Washing

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tight ends in fantasy football are so hit or miss, but Logan Thomas is worth a look. He played in all but one of Washington's snaps on offense last week, and has two touchdowns in his past four games.

Percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues: 30.1%