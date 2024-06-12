7️⃣ fan rituals to look out for at EURO 2024

7️⃣ fan rituals to look out for at EURO 2024

It's one thing when players take part in some of football's most interesting rituals, traditions and superstitions, but fans are willing to go just as far to help influence things on the pitch.

Here are some of the best examples to look out for at EURO 2024 this summer.

Head to the comments to let us know what you think of these rituals and share your rituals as a fan!

Scotland's traditional garb

Kilts and sporrans are the order of the day when Scotland fans are in town. At consecutive tournaments for the first time this century, the Tartan Army will be in fine voice in Germany and they'll be dressed to the nines.

Oranje overload

Netherlands fans always put on a spectacular sight in Oranje.

And at the Women's Euros in 2022, they went on superb fan marches to the stadium and more of the same would look fantastic in Germany.

Joining the Dutch fan march through Sheffield to Bramall Lane is a great way to enter a football stadium! The Dutch know how to get the party started #EURO2022 #NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/fJfkfPwhjn — Matt Graham (@SAhistoryMatt) July 17, 2022

Sweden bring a similar energy but decked out in yellow.

Swapping shirts

It's not just a thing for players, fans of rival teams at tournaments often end up swapping shirts at international tournaments, especially after matches with a particularly unforgettable atmosphere.

Swiss Cheese

Not quite traditional dress but a nod to perhaps a country's greatest export with Switzerland. Swiss fans absolutely love to remind the world how proud they are of their nation's cheeses.

Rousing anthems

There's no finer pre-game ritual than the national anthem. Often the highlights of every tournament, 2024 will be no different, with Italy, Scotland, France amongst the most goosebump-inducing displays of passion on the continent..

It's Coming Home

An unofficial anthem. England fans love to sing Three Lions. Everyone else loves to get annoyed about it. It's 58 years of hurt and counting ...

Inspiration for others?

These two aren't present at this summer's Euros but are a couple of examples of how traditions — or at least traditions that are lesser known — can spring out of nowhere and grab everyone's attention.

First up, the Iceland thunderclap gripped the entire continent throughout Euro 2016 and helped inspire the players to a shock quarter-final.

Man, I miss Iceland and their fans in this Euros. Their thunderclap still sends shiver down my spine. pic.twitter.com/65h9LWfg8H — S. (@sayerhsjar) June 21, 2021

Further afield, Japan fans cleaning up has also become a huge thing in recent times, with the supporters of the Samurai Blue rewarded by FIFA for their efforts in keeping things tidy at the 2022 World Cup.

Remember to head to the comments to share your favourite rituals — whether yours or those of a friend — no matter how unusual they are!