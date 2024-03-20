7 factors NCAA Wrestling Committee uses for seeding
Coaches ranking and win percentage are among the factors that go into NCAA wrestling seed decisions.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Is this the year for Purdue to make a Final Four run?
Selection Sunday is here.
While Caitlin Clark and Iowa received a very tough path to the Final Four, the region should provide fans with a ton of great basketball.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Dannen had to hire a new football coach and fired his men's basketball coach in his brief Washington tenure.
Out of that tear-stained team meeting has sprung this year’s most improbable story of March Madness.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Howard Beck from The Ringer to talk about the new All-NBA voting system, Jokic’s legacy (when he wins MVP #3), Wembanyama’s future with the Spurs and which playoff teams they’re worried about.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
The Reds, Dodgers, Brewers, Padres and Tigers round out the top 10 of this year's young talent rankings.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.