7 events that Dolphins are participating in during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games
This week, as the NFL world prepares for the Super Bowl battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday and Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins have six players – Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Jalen Ramsey – set to participate.
Over those two days, they’ll all compete in various challenges against their peers. Here’s a look at who will be representing the aqua and orange in each event:
Precision Passing (Thursday)
Tua Tagovailoa
Closest to the Pin Golf Competition (Thursday)
Raheem Mostert
Alec Ingold
Dodgeball (Thursday)
Tyreek Hill
Jalen Ramsey
Move the Chains (Sunday)
Terron Armstead
Gridiron Gauntlet (Sunday)
Terron Armstead
Madden (Sunday)
Tyreek Hill
Flag Football (Sunday)
Tua Tagovailoa
Raheem Mostert
Alec Ingold
Tyreek Hill
Jalen Ramsey