7 events that Dolphins are participating in during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

This week, as the NFL world prepares for the Super Bowl battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday and Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins have six players – Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Jalen Ramsey – set to participate.

Over those two days, they’ll all compete in various challenges against their peers. Here’s a look at who will be representing the aqua and orange in each event:

Precision Passing (Thursday)

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa

Closest to the Pin Golf Competition (Thursday)

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Raheem Mostert

Alec Ingold

Dodgeball (Thursday)

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill

Jalen Ramsey

Move the Chains (Sunday)

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Terron Armstead

Gridiron Gauntlet (Sunday)

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Terron Armstead

Madden (Sunday)

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill

Flag Football (Sunday)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa

Raheem Mostert

Alec Ingold

Tyreek Hill

Jalen Ramsey

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire