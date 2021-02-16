7 edge rushers Titans should target in free agency

The Tennessee Titans failed to improve their pass rush in 2020, leading to the team totaling just 19 sacks, the third-fewest in the NFL and tied for the fewest for a playoff team in a 16-game season in league history.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though. General manager Jon Robinson signed Vic Beasley and gave the people what they wanted by inking Jadeveon Clowney, but both simply didn’t work out.

Beasley was inept in all areas and was sent packing after five games, and Clowney’s season ended after just eight contests due to injury. In the end, neither player tallied a single sack.

Robinson can’t afford to whiff again this offseason, as the Titans’ window to win a Super Bowl isn’t getting any more open and this team can’t possibly take that next step if it doesn’t have a pass rush with a pulse once again.

Robinson, who is starting out over the cap and must find a way to free up space before he can even think of making moves, has to make all the right moves in order to avoid another disaster.

With all of that said, here’s a look at seven free-agent edge rushers Tennessee should be targeting this offseason.

DE J.J. Watt

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Watt might not be the 20-sack monster he once was, but he still presents a significant upgrade for Tennessee and likely won't cost ridiculous money to bring aboard, especially if he's willing to take less to join a contender. Furthermore, there's reason to believe he's capable of more than the five sacks he totaled in 2020, as he was among the most double-teamed edge defenders last season with nothing around him in Houston. Watt was double-teamed at a higher rate (30 percent) than any other edge rusher in the NFL last season, per ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN's Rob Demovsky). He was also one of four edge rushers to rank in the top 10 in both Pass Rush Win Rate and double-teams faced. https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1361361242473041927 Watt's connection with head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator in 2017, might not only help recruit Watt to Nashville, it would also make the veteran's transition to a new team smoother Of course, injury is always a concern with Watt, but if he can stay healthy and has help around him, we believe Watt is still capable of at least flirting with double-digit sacks moving forward.

Story continues

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the cream of the crop of outside linebackers on the open market this offseason, Barrett is it. The 28-year-old has totaled 27.5 sacks combined the past two seasons, including a league-high 19.5 in 2020. He was also a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs, totaling four sacks, three in the NFC Championship Game and one in the Super Bowl. Barrett was one of the biggest reasons why the Bucs won the big game, as he was all over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the entire contest. Signing Barrett is going to be costly, with his market value estimated to be at $19.5 million annually, per Spotrac. That won't leave the Titans with much room, but Barrett might also be the best solution to fix Tennessee's issue.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Titans know Ngakoue well, as not only did he spend his first four seasons with Tennessee's AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, he also played against the Titans three times with two different teams in 2020. Aside from Watt, nobody on this list has had the kind of sustained success Ngakoue has enjoyed rushing the passer during his career, and he'll still only be 26 when the 2021 season rolls around. The former third-round pick has notched an eye-opening 45.5 sacks and 145 QB hits over five seasons, including a career-high 12 sacks in 2017. He has never totaled less than eight in a season, and that includes his multi-team campaign last year. Spotrac believes Ngakoue will make $15.5 million per season in a new contract, which is absolutely reasonable for his level of production. There might not be a more sure bet out there than the Maryland product.

DE Carl Lawson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After totaling 8.5 sacks in his 2017 rookie season, Lawson dealt with a torn ACL in 2018 and was limited to just seven games, leading to his finishing with just one sack. However, Lawson has rebounded since then. In 2019, he finished with five sacks and 22 QB hits in 12 games, and in 2020 he posted 5.5 sacks and 32 QB hits in 16 games. There's reason to believe the best is yet to come with the former fourth-round pick, who will turn 26 in July. Lawson is one of the more under-the-radar, high-upside options for the Titans to consider. And he won't cost much, as Spotrac estimates his market value at a contract worth $8.8 million annually. For that price, the Titans could ink Lawson and still have plenty of money for more moves assuming they are able to free up significant cap space.

DE Romeo Okwara

(AP Photo/Leon Halip)

Okwara's production has been up and down the past three seasons. In 2018, he finished with 7.5 sacks, and then posted a career-high 10 in 2020. Sandwiched in between those impressive seasons was a 1.5-sack campaign in 2019; however, Okwara also saw over 100 less snaps that season than he did in 2018 and 2020, partly because he missed a pair of games. According to Spotrac, Okwara could command a deal worth around $10 million per, which might be a bit high. We tend to believe he'll be more around Lawson's number. Whether it's $10 million or less, signing Okwara would leave the Titans with more money to go after other free agents.

OLB Bud Dupree

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Dupree was on his way to having a second consecutive double-digit sack season in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL in the Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens. In the 11 games he did play in, Dupree totaled eight sacks and 15 QB hits, and after notching a career-high 11.5 sacks and 17 QB hits in 2019, the former first-round pick has an impressive 19.5 sacks the past two seasons. Dupree does come with some risk because of his recent injury, as there's a chance he might not be the same player in his first season following it, but that could also lead to him coming cheaper than he otherwise would have. Despite that concern, Spotrac is still estimating his market value at a deal worth $18.2 million per year, which is the second-highest estimation of any player on this list. We think that's a little too high of a projection, but if it does indeed come to fruition, the Titans should avoid Dupree. If that number ends up being closer to $15 million per, he becomes a better option.

OLB Matthew Judon

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Judon has 30.5 sacks and 93 QB hits over the last four seasons, including a career-high 9.5 and 33, respectively, in 2019. In 2020, Judon saw his sack total slip to just six, but it's important to note that he missed two games. While the Ravens and Titans have seen their rivalry renewed the past two seasons, Judon has said he's open to being on the other side of it, so that shouldn't be an issue. Spotrac estimates Judon's market value at a contract worth $15.6 million over four years, which is where we expect Dupree's to be around.

1

1