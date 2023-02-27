7 edge rushers Rams should watch at NFL combine

Outside linebacker is arguably the Rams’ top position of need this offseason, failing to generate much pressure from the edge last year. Leonard Floyd’s future in Los Angeles is uncertain but even if he does return, the Rams need to bring in pass-rush help to complement Aaron Donald.

Fortunately, the draft class is very good at that spot. The Rams will have plenty of quality options when they go on the clock at No. 36 overall, as well as in the middle rounds, too.

Many of the top pass rushers will be on the field in Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine, testing prospects’ agility, strength and speed – as well as getting their true measurements before the draft.

Here are seven edge rushers the Rams should watch this week.

Nolan Smith, Georgia

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Smith was limited to only eight games in 2022 and he finished with just three sacks and seven tackles for a loss. He didn’t put up huge numbers in college (12.5 sacks), but he has a high ceiling with his athleticism and motor on the edge despite being somewhat undersized at 6-foot-3. His agility scores and 40-yard dash time will be worth monitoring in Indianapolis.

Derick Hall, Auburn

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Hall is also 6-3 but he’s thicker, weighing 252 pounds with good explosion as an outside linebacker. He was a productive pass rusher with 19.5 sacks in three seasons as a starter, recording 24 tackles for a loss in the last two years alone. He should perform well in combine drills.

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Foskey has great size at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, with the athleticism to go with it. His frame allows him to play on the edge and also kick inside as a 5-technique in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme, showing the ability to rush the passer and also stop the run.

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

McDonald’s play fell off a bit in 2022, recording only five sacks after having 10.5 and 11.5 in his previous two seasons. He should have a good week at the combine with his athleticism, likely performing well in the 40-yard dash and leaping drills. He could be a legitimate option for the Rams at No. 36 overall, if they stand pat and pick.

B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ojulari got overshadowed a bit by freshman phenom Harold Perkins Jr., but he was still a successful pass rusher who had 16.5 sacks in three seasons, also making 25.5 tackles for a loss in his career. His 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash will be something to watch, gauging his get-off speed.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Anudike-Uzomah had 25.5 tackles for a loss in the last two seasons at K-State, tacking on 19.5 sacks in that same span, too. He may not run the fastest 40-yard dash time despite being a bit shorter for an edge rusher, but he’s also a player the Rams could consider with their second-round pick.

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tuipulotu broke out with 13.5 sacks last season after only having 7.5 in his previous two years combined. His 22 tackles for a loss were a career-best, too, cementing himself as one of the better edge players in this class. His height and weight measurements will be watched closely because he is a bigger defender for a 3-4 outside linebacker. But his versatility as an OLB and DE will make him even more intriguing on Day 2.

