7 edge rushers the Rams should target in free agency

The Rams want to bring back Von Miller, who will be a free agent for the first time in his career. However, if they’re unable to retain their star pass rusher, they’ll need to turn to outside free agents and potentially the draft to replace him on the outside opposite Leonard Floyd.

While the Rams probably won’t pay up for a top edge rusher besides Miller – they’re most likely not going to sign Chandler Jones, Randy Gregory or Jadeveon Clowney – there will be cheaper options available for them to consider.

Here are seven potential targets.

Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers

Nwosu became a full-time starter for the Chargers last season and had the best year of his career thus far. He recorded 40 total pressures and landed 17 hits on the quarterback, tallying a career-best five sacks in Brandon Staley’s scheme. He’s somewhat undersized at 6-foot-2 and doesn’t have the best pass-rush skill set, but he’s a younger player who plays with a ton of effort and whose arrow that’s pointing up. Nwosu isn’t going to command a massive contract, which should keep him in the Rams’ price range.

Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons

It’s no coincidence that Fowler had his best season ever with the Rams in 2019. He put up 11.5 sacks, which is nearly a third of his output in the six seasons he’s been healthy. Since leaving the Rams, he has just 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 28 games, failing to produce much of anything with the Falcons the last two years. However, he clearly benefited from playing alongside Aaron Donald and bringing him back could yield a season similar to the one he had in 2019. For a one-year deal, it’s worth a shot.

Lorenzo Carter, Giants

Carter is coming off a season in which he had five sacks and eight quarterback hits in 14 games, playing well as a starter for the Giants. You’d like to see more than 31 pressures on 296 pass-rush snaps, but for a player on the cusp of becoming a really solid starter on the outside, he would fit well with the Rams – especially given his 6-foot-5 frame and long wingspan. The Rams love long players on the edge, and he fits the mold of Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis.

Takk McKinley, Browns

It’s not time to give up on McKinley just yet. Last season with Cleveland, he had 2.5 sacks and eight QB hits, pressuring the quarterback 25 times on 214 pass-rush snaps, mostly as a situational pass rusher. Like Nwosu, he’s not the biggest edge rusher at just 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, but the burst off the line is evident. He just needs to stay healthy, which has been a real problem throughout his career. McKinley is in no position to command a big payday after the underwhelming numbers he’s put up, so the Rams will be able to afford him.

Justin Houston, Ravens

Houston snapped his streak of having at least eight sacks in four straight seasons by recording 4.5 this past year, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. He hit the quarterback 17 times in 15 games and had 40 total pressures in 390 pass-rush snaps. Despite being 33 years old, Houston can still play – especially when it comes to rushing the quarterback. He may not be Von Miller, but Houston can provide a spark on the edge.

Melvin Ingram, Chiefs

Ingram didn’t have much of a role with the Steelers last season but after landing with the Chiefs, he came through in the playoffs with two sacks, one tackle for a loss and three QB hits in three games. He’ll be 33 in April so his best seasons are behind him, but as an all-around edge defender capable of stopping the run and rushing the quarterback, Ingram is still a good player. He might’ve only had two sacks all year but he pressured the quarterback 42 times on only 371 attempts.

Charles Harris, Lions

In four seasons with the Dolphins and Falcons, Harris had just 6.5 sacks. Last year alone, he had 7.5 sacks with the Lions, also recording 65 tackles and 16 QB hits – all of which were career-highs. He hasn’t lived up to expectations as a former first-round pick, but the skill set is still there and his stock is on the rise after a great season with the Lions in 2021.

