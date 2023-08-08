7 early Eagles-Ravens storylines to watch in Week 1 of preseason

It’s game week, and although the regular season opener is still a month away, Philadelphia will return to an NFL field for the first time since the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will travel to Baltimore on Friday afternoon for a Saturday night matchup against the Ravens at M&T Stadium at 7:00 pm EST.

It’ll be the first matchup for Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, and the two quarterbacks will likely be in street clothes after signing massive contract extensions this offseason.

We’re looking at seven early storylines with preparation underway at the NovaCare Complex.

Ravens streaking

Baltimore has gone more than a decade since losing a preseason game and it’ll be an interesting subtopic this week.

Another year of everyone's favorite preseason topic: The #Ravens will host the #Eagles on Saturday in their first preseason game, and they will be coming in with a 23-game preseason win streak, an NFL record. Baltimore's preseason schedule this year is as follows:

•Week 1:… pic.twitter.com/37e5eDxb4b — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2023

Eagles starters

Philadelphia puts more value into the joint practices than they do preseason games. Last year, Jalen Hurts, and the starting offense played one series before exiting.

How much will the starting offense and defense play on Saturday night with two weeks of joint practice sessions approaching?

New coordinators

The preseason provides Brian Johnson and Sean Desai with three non-pressure situations as both men look to fill both shoes as the offensive and defensive coordinators in Philadelphia.

For Johnson it’ll be about adding new wrinkles to the offense, and ensuring that the run-pass ratio remains elite.

For Sean Desai, it’ll be his first chance at creating a physical, and efficient defense that prevents the big play and pressures the opposing quarterback.

Philly Dawgs

Saturday night provides the opportunity for five recently drafted Georgia Bulldogs to take the field together.

D’Andre Swift makes six total Bulldogs on the 90-man roster.

Camp battles

Saturday night provides ample opportunity for backups on the offensive line, defensive tackle, linebacker, safety, and tight end positions to hop on or off the roster bubble with impressive performances.

With the starters only likely to play a series, Eagles quarterbacks, defensive tackles, and backup cornerbacks will get extended playing time.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson used the framework of Jalen Hurts’ five-year, $255 million deal to land his own five-year, $260 million contract extension.

It’s unknown if he’ll play, but Saturday offers the first chance to see Baltimore’s new offense under new coordinator, Todd Monken.

Former Eagles

Nelson Agholor will see his former team, while John Harbaugh landed the Ravens head coaching ob 16 years ago after excelling as the special teams coach for Andy Reid.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire