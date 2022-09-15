7 Eagles-Vikings related storylines to watch for in Week 2 on Monday Night Football

The Eagles and Vikings are the NFL’s most intriguing and explosive matchup on the Week two slate of games, and they’ll headline a doubleheader on Monday Night Football.

The two teams have met 29 times over the years, including four in the playoffs, with Minnesota currently holding a one-win lead (15-14) in the all-time series.

The two sides haven’t met since 2019 and Minnesota has two consecutive wins since Philadelphia’s win in the NFC title game.

With several days until kickoff, here are seven storylines to follow.

The one that got away

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Jefferson, who the Vikings selected at No. 22 overall, has posted back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, logging 196-catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In Minnesota’s season-opening win over the Packers, Jefferson exploded for a nine-catch, 184-yard two-touchdown performance.

He’ll look to give Philadelphia an up-close look at a colossal draft blunder.

Reagor's revenge

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor was a disappointment through two seasons, logging just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, after the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

Life can be funny sometimes, and Reagor having his best game ever as a pro wouldn’t be the most shocking result.

Potential rematch down the line

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Both teams have an explosive offense and play in winnable divisions, with the Vikings already getting a one-game lead on the Packers.

The two teams have a history, and it’s not unimaginable for the two organizations to potentially meet in the playoffs.

What now after A.J. Brown's explosion?

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Vikings aren’t going to allow A.J. Brown another 10-catch, 155-yard performance, or that’s the expectation an offensive coordinator should have as he prepares for a huge Monday night matchup.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen knows DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins have to play a much bigger role in Week two, and Philadelphia’s fate this season will depend on the balance this team can maintain.

Jordan Hicks returns

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

An afterthought for the Cardinals, Hicks has resurrected himself in Minnesota and led the Vikings in Week 1 with 14 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Running back battle

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The talented running backs for both teams are lost in all the hype surrounding the quarterbacks and pass catchers.

Minnesota has a star in their own right with Dalvin Cook, who had 90-yards on 20 carries. Philadelphia will counter with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott.

Familiarity

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Players on both teams are will be rekindling relationships.

Chandon Sullivan, Jalen Reagor, Nick Mullens, and Jordan Hicks all have ties to the Eagles.

Philadelphia’s starting safety Marcus Epps was drafted by the Vikings in 2019, and edge rusher Janarius Robinson was just signed by the Birds off Minnesota’s practice squad.

The Eagles hired Vikings assistant Nick Rallis as linebackers coach when Nick Sirianni took over.

Random Notes

The Eagles are 38-30 on Mondays all-time.

