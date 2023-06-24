7 Eagles under the most pressure in 2023

Pressure burst pipes and as the Eagles prepare to defend their NFC Championship, they’ll again be the hunted on a weekly basis.

Philadelphia has the NFL’s toughest schedule, and they’ll incorporate a new defensive coordiantor along with a retool defense after losing 10 contributors in free agency.

The Eagles will face pressure in 2023, and we’ve located the seven players under the most pressure this season.

QB Jalen Hurts

With more money comes more problems, and Jalen Hurts is now the third highest paid quarterback in NFL history after inking a five-year, $255 million deal.

He’s the face of the franchise, and with that honor bestowed upon you, the pressure and expectations increase.

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Swift is entering the final year of his rookie deal and with the Eagles looking to take some of the wear and tear off of Jalen Hurts, the former Lions running back will need to be a true dual threat in Brian Johnson’s offense.

RG Cam Jurgens

Isaac Seumalo was a solid right guard and held in high regard by Jason Kelce and many NFL experts around the league.

Lane Johnson prefers to play a certain way at right tackle, and a lot of his success will be predicated on Jurgens being able to transition to right guard.

The Eagles have options at the position, but it’ll be on the former Nebraska center to keep the continuity going.

WR Quez Watkins

Watkins must hold off Olamide Zaccheaus in what should be an entertaining camp battle.

Philadelphia experienced good health at the wide receiver position in 2022, but injuries happen and the former Southern Miss star must carry his weight in 2023.

Watkins had just 354 receiving yards in 17 games last season, and his yards per catch plummeted to 10.7 after a 2021 season in which he logged 43 catches for 647 yards.

DT Jordan Davis

Philadelphia moved up to secure Davis after the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle recorded a 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine, weighing over 330 pounds.

Davis missed several games with an ankle injury.

Still, he was so impactful that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

As a first round pick, Davis will assume major pressure and expectations in 2023.

LB Nakobe Dean

The second year linebacker has the green dot as the Eagles primary defensive play caller, and he’ll assume the middle linebacker role with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departing via free agency.

Dean saw action in all 17 games last season, finishing with six total tackles (5 solos) in a reserve role.

Dean ranked T-2nd on the team with seven special teams tackles, and he’ll now look to take the next steps as a downhill run stopper capable of making plays in space when forced into pass coverage.

The Eagles lost both starting safeties in Marcus Epps and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in free agency, so former undrafted free agent Reed Blankenship will play a major role on the Philadelphia defense in 2022.

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

Even with Philadelphia signing Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans and drafting Sydney Brown, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023 and he’ll need to prevent big plays on the backend.

