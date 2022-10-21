7 Eagles who should see more playing time after the bye week

The Eagles are 6-0 on the season, a Super Bowl hopeful, and have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL.

Philadelphia will play 11 more games after the bye week, and with such a long stretch run, Nick Sirianni will look to increase the snaps and playing time for a select few.

On offense, the Birds have a talented pass catcher and a physical running back who can help wear down opposing defenses later in the season.

Defensively, a former All-American from Georgia and a physical safety highlight four defenders who’ve also earned an increase in snaps.

Here are seven Eagles who should see more playing time after the Week 7 bye.

RB -- Trey Sermon

The physical running back won’t challenge Miles Sanders as the starter, but he offers another dynamic in the running game and could be a more viable long-term option as a backup over Boston Scott.

TE -- Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he’s now been active after missing the first two contests. Calcaterra has played 45 offensive snaps, and the smooth pass catcher can add another target when Philadelphia is in 12 personnel.

DT Jordan Davis

One of the highest-graded defensive tackles in the NFL, Davis has earned more playing time and could make Fletcher Cox even more impactful as a reserve.

The Eagles’ first-round pick out of Georgia has played in six games and has started the last four as the nose tackle in the Eagles’ five-man front. Davis has played 135 defensive snaps (35%), logging 12 tackles, including seven solo and one tackle for loss.

CB Josh Jobe

An undrafted free agent out of Alabama, Jobe has played in five games with all his snaps on special teams. He has 97 total special teams snaps, which ranks sixth on the team, just behind Johnson and Dean.

If he’s healed from his shoulder injury, it’s worth seeing what they have in the cornerback, with Darius Slay playing at a high level and only one year left on his deal.

James Bradberry has been the best cornerback in the league this season and could warrant a huge free-agent deal.

S Reed Blankenship

Blankenship, an undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State, made the roster after a strong performance in training camp but has been active for just one game this season. Blankenship is physical safety and would be an upgrade over K’Von Wallace as the third safety.

LB Kyron Johnson

A key member of Philadelphia’s special teams unit, Johnson offers potential as a pass rusher and should see increased playing time going forward. When Jonathan Gannon utilizes Haason Reddick as a standup defensive end, he could utilize Johnson as the SAM linebacker on select packages.

CB Josiah Scott

Scott can be cornerback and safety, and with K’Von Wallace looking out of place when C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits, the veteran could see time on the backend going forward.

Philadelphia has the personnel to employ three safety looks, and Scott would benefit from increased playing time.

