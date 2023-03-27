7 Eagles related storylines to watch at the 2023 NFL owners’ meetings

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni are taking a break from the pre-NFL draft pro day circuits to join personnel from 31 other teams at The Biltmore Luxury Resort in Phoenix, Arizona, for the annual owners’ meetings.

The fancy get-together serves as the backdrop for discussions and meetings centered around future events, rules, and regulations for years to come.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia’s top decision-makers will discuss the upcoming draft, a contract for Jalen Hurts, and the process currently employed for the organization’s retooling.

With the festivities underway, here are several Eagles-related storylines to watch.

What can we expect from OC Brian Johnson/DC Sean Desai

Sirianni will also speak to reporters for the first time since filling out the defensive coaching staff. Linebackers coach D.J. Eliot, defensive backs coach Tavar Johnson, and nickels coach Ronell Williams were each hired to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s staff since Sirianni last spoke at the NFL scouting combine.

Williams’ role as nickels coach is a new one for the Eagles. Sirianni’s explanation for adding the role will be of note.

Howie Roseman will address his offseason

Roseman always preaches patience during free agency. It doesn’t end after a week. Think about all the players the Eagles have added later in the process in recent years. Heck, just go back to last season when they added James Bradberry in May.

I think back to the 2017 owners meetings when the Eagles signed Chris Long while in Arizona. It’s always possible that a move like that happened again.

Jalen Hurts contract extension



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Both owner, GM and head coach will certainly be asked about the looming contract extension for All-Pro quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia has said all the right things about wanting to give Hurts a fair offer, and it’ll be interesting to see how team brass breakdown the looming deal and the expectations for it to be completed with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson, among the quarterbacks in line for massive deals.

Eagles additions/subtractions

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni will address the Eagles losing Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Miles Sanders, and more to more lucrative free-agent offers.

The most significant moves the Eagles made were keeping their core players like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry.

The team added Rashaad Penny, Justin Evans, Nicholas Morrow, and Terrell Edmunds to key positions.

Roseman’s biggest questions will be about the contract controversy surrounding Gardner-Johnson, who left for the Lions, and Darius Slay, who was scheduled to be released and then agreed to an extension with the Eagles.

NFL Draft season

With the first wave of NFL free agency now completed, Philadelphia will focus on the NFL draft, where they currently own six picks.

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

Nick Sirianni

The NFL holds half-hour sessions with all 32 head coaches over two days.

The AFC coaches will speak to reporters on Monday morning, while the NFC coaches will go on Tuesday morning from 9:45-10:15 a.m. EST.

Sirianni will likely be asked about his new coaching additions, the heavy losses in free agency, and how he’ll carve out roles for younger players on the roster.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis will need to increase his production after Javon Hargrave’s departure. Linebacker Nakobe Dean figures to fill one of the starting roles that Edwards and Kyzir White vacated.

Cam Jurgens is expected to slide from center to guard to replace Seumalo.

NFL rules discussions

Some discussions have held that the owners won’t vote to ban the Eagles’ “tush push” QB sneak.

The rule change proposals are among the most important things on the agenda every year. There are 17 rule change proposals this year and five bylaw change proposals.

The Eagles proposed two rule changes this year:

1. A rule to allow the use of the number 0 on jerseys and to expand the options for kickers and punters.

2. An onside kick alternative would give a team trailing a chance to convert on 4th-and-20 from their 20-yard line to maintain possession.

Rules need 75% of owners to vote for them to implement that rule.

