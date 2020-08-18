7 Eagles players drawing rave reviews at training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex in pads for the first time since last January. Training camp 2020 is underway and although the Covid-19 pandemic has totally altered how things are done, the players and coaching staff are working amid the circumstances.
There were a few highlights on the day and we’re taking a look at seven players who debuted to rave reviews on Monday.
1. Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
Bradley was active and could be on his way to causing a shakeup in the Eagles depth chart. He was responsible for a huge hit on Dallas Goedert and ended up getting reps ahead of Davion Taylor.
The Temple product knows the playbook and he’s a playmaker.
2. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
During group installation, the three wide receivers with the first-team offense were DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, and Greg Ward. The Eagles badly want to play Reagor with DeSean and on Monday he took the first steps towards gaining chemistry with Carson Wentz.
This is going to be fun.@jalenreagor | #EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/zlEEDChSfy
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 17, 2020
Reagor struggled catching punts, but the Eagles didn’t draft him for that.
Photo: Kiel Leggere/Philadelphia Eagles
3. Dallas Goedert, TE
Ertz is the big name but on Monday Goedert showed that he has nice chemistry with Carson Wentz also. Goedert was busy in the intermediate area catching several check-downs and the grab of the day.
We’re just going to leave this here.@goedert33 | #EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/fw8CoMok4B
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 17, 2020
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
4. Corey Clement
After missing 17 games with injuries in the last two years, Clement returned to camp in amazing shape and the same hunger that allowed him to carve out an integral role on the roster two years ago.
During the team period on Monday Clement broke off a long run against the first-team defense.
Photo: Kiel Leggere/Philadelphia Eagles
5. Jalen Hurts
The Eagles’ second-round pick looked solid and received a similar amount of reps to backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Hurts put a nice touch on the ball when he connected with John Hightower on a big-time throw and Jalen Reagor in the back of the endzone.
6. Elijah Holyfield
Like Clement, the former Georgia Bulldogs running back looked more explosive, ran hard on Monday, and looks to be in thick of things for the fourth running back job.
Holyfield did a nice job catching the ball in traffic and appears to be quicker as well.
7. Carson Wentz
The unquestioned leader of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz is building a rapport with his young receivers while continuing to connect with DeSean Jackson. Wentz is bigger, looks more confident, and was seen being more vocal than he’s ever been.
Wentz spent the bulk of the afternoon force-feeding Jalen Reagor across the middle and the two should have a ton of success with the short slant route.
Carson Wentz had something good going with first round pick @jalenreagor on first day in pads
Carson says Jalen is explosive and wants to be great and has an extremely bright future
🎥 #Eagles
pic.twitter.com/ESikeyo8ls
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 17, 2020