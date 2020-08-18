7 Eagles players drawing rave reviews at training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex in pads for the first time since last January. Training camp 2020 is underway and although the Covid-19 pandemic has totally altered how things are done, the players and coaching staff are working amid the circumstances.

There were a few highlights on the day and we’re taking a look at seven players who debuted to rave reviews on Monday.

1. Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

Bradley was active and could be on his way to causing a shakeup in the Eagles depth chart. He was responsible for a huge hit on Dallas Goedert and ended up getting reps ahead of Davion Taylor.

The Temple product knows the playbook and he’s a playmaker.

2. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

During group installation, the three wide receivers with the first-team offense were DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, and Greg Ward. The Eagles badly want to play Reagor with DeSean and on Monday he took the first steps towards gaining chemistry with Carson Wentz.





Reagor struggled catching punts, but the Eagles didn’t draft him for that.

3. Dallas Goedert, TE

Ertz is the big name but on Monday Goedert showed that he has nice chemistry with Carson Wentz also. Goedert was busy in the intermediate area catching several check-downs and the grab of the day.





