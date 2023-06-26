7 Eagles with the most to prove in 2023

The NFL is a prove-it league, and as the loaded Philadelphia Eagles prepare to return for training camp, several guys are on the roster looking to prove the doubters wrong.

Howie Roseman added several talented veterans on one-year deals after losing nine key contributors to NFL free agency.

OTAs saw several under-the-radar performers make a name for themselves, and we’re looking at seven players with the most to prove this summer.

Williams was a star cornerback at LSU and Cleveland’s second-round draft pick in 2019.

The first four years of his career have some labeling the former Thorpe Award finalist as injury prone and a bust.

Williams led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions as a redshirt freshman 2017. He had eight in his sophomore season and was a first-team All-American and Thorpe Award (presented to the nation’s top defensive back) finalist in his second season with the Tigers.

Williams saw action in 11 games this past season, making 11 tackles.

Culture is everything to some players, and Williams should have a chance to change the league-wide perception while learning from All-Pros Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

The former LSU All-American will be in the mix for reps at the 3rd outside cornerback spot along with Zech McPhearson and Josh Jobe. Williams brings experience and length (6-foot-2) to the Eagles.

Now he needs to show and prove.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman let T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) walk in free agency, expecting the former Georgia All-American to take a critical role at the linebacker position under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

He’ll need to prove that he deserves the ‘green dot’ and that the Eagles don’t need to add more talent at the position.

Taylor spent the entire 2022 NFL season on the Eagles’ practice squad after seeing time at the WILL linebacker spot in 2020 and 2021.

Drafted out of Colorado as a raw linebacker who excelled as an athlete, Taylor will enter 2023 looking to make the Eagles roster and potentially earn snaps in a rotation.

Taylor will look to prove that he belongs or is simply a practice squad player.

K'Von Wallace

Wallace is entering year No. 4 and will look to finally cement a role in the Eagles’ defensive back rotation. After losing snaps to Reed Blankenship in 2022, Wallace is the longest-tenured safety on the team, and a breakout season could have him on many most improved lists. The former Clemson star will enter the final year of his contract and battle Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, and Terrell Edmunds for playing time.

A guy switching positions can always be a fun story, but the facts remain that Jackson has all the athletic talent, but he’s yet to put it together on the field.

Jackson’s total offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 in 2022, and the 2023 training camp could be his final shot in the NFL.

Quez Watkins admitted that 2022 was a down year, but with a contract decision looming and competition from Olamide Zaccheaus, the former Southern Miss wideout has spent the offseason working on his game.

Watkins had 33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns but was responsible for some costly drops and not fighting for 50/50 balls that turned into interceptions during the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

The Eagles hope he can return to the 2021 version when he had 43 catches for 647 yards, averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

Penny has played in only 15 games over the past two years and in each of those two seasons, he averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry, which is the highest mark of any back with at least 150 carries during that time.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

